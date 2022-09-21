Alexis Hein-Nutz, the Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in a hit-run last weekend, was honored at a funeral service Saturday. Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies and other members of law enforcement led a procession for the 24 year-old from the Weld County Jail in Greeley to Foundation Church in Loveland.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO