Kofi Kingston has been a member of the WWE universe in one form or another since all the way back in 2006, when he signed a developmental contract with the company at the age of 25 and began wrestling for developmental territories like OVW and Deep South Wrestling. Since that fateful day 16 years ago, Kingston has wrestled in well over 2,100 matches, held six different titles over 21 separate reigns, and has been part of one of the most important factions in WWE history – seriously – in the New Day, who will undoubtedly be remembered forever in the Hall of Fame when their in-ring days are done.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO