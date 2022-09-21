Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals When He Became A Fan Of Pro Wrestling
Scotty 2 Hotty has been in the professional wrestling business since 1991, competing in a WWE ring every year from '91 until his 2007 release. While with WWE, Hotty won three championships, firstly winning the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a title he only held for eight days. Hotty went to on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, once alongside Grandmaster Sexay and once with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As many do, Hotty found his way into the wrestling business after first starting as a fan, and while on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast", he revealed when he first became a fan of professional wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On New Rule For WWE Releases
Over the last few years WWE has released a massive amount of Superstars from the roster, but new talents have also been signed to WWE. A new regime is in charge of WWE and it seems that they will be keeping a close on eye on how new talents are progressing.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Korderas Describes Why He Thinks Tony Khan Put ROH Title On Chris Jericho
Jimmy Korderas thinks Chris Jericho is simply on another level. The longtime referee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about Jericho winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jericho's eighth world championship. "I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho," Korderas said. "Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn't never been before."
411mania.com
Anthony Bowens On The Start Of His Wrestling Career, Response to Coming Out
Anthony Bowens is competing tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he recently spoke about the start of his journey into wrestling and more. The Acclaimed member spoke with News 12 in the Bronx for a quick piece promoting tonight’s show, and highlights are below:. On his road to...
Eddie Kingston’s Personal Ties to National Suicide Prevention Month
‘There are times when I’m still struggling. It’s hard, but I know for a fact everyone has that strength to fight through it.’
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release
One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Billy Corgan’s Explanation For Not Running NWA Empowerrr 2
Earlier this month, NWA President Billy Corgan said that the reason another NWA Empowerrr hasn’t happened yet was due to the lack of talent that can work at the television level. In an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Maria Kanellis gave her thoughts on Corgan’s reason, as well as how she handled booking women for ROH and WWA.
Yardbarker
Rocky Romero Comments On The Good Brothers’ IMPACT Status, Excited For New Japan Return
The Good Brothers are back regularly in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Rocky Romero couldn’t be more excited about it. Rocky Romero was the latest guest on The Undisputed Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about The Good Brothers, Rocky Romero confirmed that they have wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling and will be working more regularly for New Japan Pro-Wrestling going forward.
Yardbarker
Sting to team with The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's 'Muta Final Bye-Bye' event
Sting is heading to Japan. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Saturday morning that Sting will team with Muta at Muta Final Bye-Bye, the event that will feature Keiji Mutoh’s final match under The Great Muta persona. “We are pleased to announce the participation of AEW superstar and international pro...
Yardbarker
WWE may change but Kofi Kingston remains the same as ever
Kofi Kingston has been a member of the WWE universe in one form or another since all the way back in 2006, when he signed a developmental contract with the company at the age of 25 and began wrestling for developmental territories like OVW and Deep South Wrestling. Since that fateful day 16 years ago, Kingston has wrestled in well over 2,100 matches, held six different titles over 21 separate reigns, and has been part of one of the most important factions in WWE history – seriously – in the New Day, who will undoubtedly be remembered forever in the Hall of Fame when their in-ring days are done.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Goes Into Detail Regarding Possible Last Match
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle has spoken about the potential of getting back into the ring for one last match. In a conversation with Wrasslinews, kept the door open for a future return, while also saying that he has no current plans for a match.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle On Possibly Having a Last Match With John Cena, Weighs in On Ric Flair’s Last Match
Kurt Angle has intimated that he might have one last match at some point, and he recently weighed in on how likely that is as well as Ric Flair’s Last Match. Angle spoke with Wrasslinews’ The Wrassingh Show for a new interview and they sent along some highlights, which you can check out below:
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Gabe Sapolsky's Status With WWE
It's Friday, September 23, and after a week of speculation, rumor, innuendo, viral campaigns and a whole lot of listens to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the big return to WWE is finally upon us. That's right — former WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky is pulling a 2014 LeBron James and coming home.
411mania.com
Anthony Henry on How Long After WWE Release He Was Contacted By AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about how long after his release from WWE he was contacted about working for AEW. He was let go from WWE in August of last year. Here are highlights:. On when AEW contacted him: “As soon as the release happened, I...
Comments / 0