Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Acknowledges AEW Official Has Been Missing Illegalities In Matches
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was an exciting event for the company for several reasons, including being the most lucrative event in AEW TV history, according to Tony Khan. And there was even a greater significance to the evening for senior official Paul Turner. Khan took to Twitter earlier today and congratulated the industry veteran for officiating his 100th main event match, which came when he called last night's AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho used dirty tactics behind the referee's back to win the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli, and Bully Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement
Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."
411mania.com
Sean Waltman On the Possibility of Joining WWE’s Creative Team
Sean Waltman has helped out in WWE from time to time, and he recently weighed in on the idea of potentially joining the company’s creative team. The WWE Hall of Famer did a virtual signing for K&S Wrestle Fest and during it, he was asked about how he would react if Triple H asked him to join the WWE creative team.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
411mania.com
WWE News: New White Rabbit Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Sami Zayn Becomes An Honorary Uce
– We got a new “White Rabbit” teaser on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show featured a QR code in the background of a Hit Row “watch party” segment, which led to a new game. Completing the game takes the white rabbit in a warp hole that leads to the word “patricide” as well as a coordinate that references where Monday’s Raw will take place.
Yardbarker
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, MJF, Saraya, And More Set For 9/28 AEW Dynamite
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be an eventful show, as it will deal with the fallout of Grand Slam. As confirmed during Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, the September 28, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, where Juice Robinson will face the defending champion, Jon Moxley. Robinson is a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and he is a former of the Bullet Club. If Robinson beats Moxley, he will earn a shot at the title.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes Update Regarding WWE's Interest In Malakai Black
After publicly requesting his release from All Elite Wrestling just one year after signing a five-year deal, Malakai Black has reportedly been given his conditional release from the contract. During an appearance at a local wrestling show, Black cited personal reasons as to why he's taking time away, vowing to open up to his fans in the future when the time is right about what's going on with the former House of Black leader.
wrestlinginc.com
Karen Jarrett Opens Up About Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE
Jeff Jarrett has had multiple runs with WWE, both on- and off-screen, with his most recent stint coming earlier this year when he served as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, Jarrett departed the company just a few months after receiving the position, as he was replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James following Triple H coming into power as WWE Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff, opened up about her husband leaving WWE and whether he is working on any projects outside of the company.
Yardbarker
Rocky Romero Comments On The Good Brothers’ IMPACT Status, Excited For New Japan Return
The Good Brothers are back regularly in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Rocky Romero couldn’t be more excited about it. Rocky Romero was the latest guest on The Undisputed Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about The Good Brothers, Rocky Romero confirmed that they have wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling and will be working more regularly for New Japan Pro-Wrestling going forward.
