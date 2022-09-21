ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 4 in the US

By Brett White
 4 days ago
Photo: World of Wonder

It’s been almost a year since RuPaul’s Drag Race UK claimed our attention as the reigning Drag Race series of the moment — and now the longest-running international Drag Race season is back in action. A dozen new divas are about to walk into the Werk Room and fight for the crown and a trip to Hollywood. BBC still hasn’t changed its mind about that whole no-prize-money thing. Oh well, rules are rules!

So, how can you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 if you live in the United States? And what time does Season 4 premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK‘s return.

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 premiere?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 premieres in the United States on Thursday, September 22 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Enjoy a new episode of Drag Race UK with your afternoon tea, if you’re so inclined.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 in the US

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 streams exclusively in America on WOW Presents Plus. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a free, 7-day trial of WOW Presents Plus.

Drag Race UK actually streams on WOW Presents Plus in every country except two: it airs on Crave in Canada and BBC Three in the UK.

Who is in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 cast?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 cast includes:

Who are the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 host and judges?

As the title indicates, RuPaul is in charge here. By her side are returning judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr. This season’s lineup of guest judges includes Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Lorraine Pascale, Mel B, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander and FKA twigs.

Is there a Drag Race UK Season 4 trailer?

Oh, honey — !

Where can you watch Drag Race UK Seasons 1-3 online?

Viewers in the United States can stream all of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Seasons 1-3 right now on WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 premieres in the United States on WOW Presents Plus on September 22 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4 on WOW Presents Plus

Decider.com

Decider.com

