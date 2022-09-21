ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Majority of Britons are happy to pay more tax to boost spending on health and education, new major report says

By Martin Beckford Policy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Most Britons believe the Government should raise taxes and spend more on health, education and welfare, says a major report out today.

The long-running British Social Attitudes survey found 52 per cent of those polled backed higher taxes and public spending, up from 50 per cent in 2020.

Close to half (49 per cent) think the Government should take from the richest to give to the poorest, up sharply on recent years, while 51 per cent were willing to pay higher taxes to fund improved healthcare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuUdf_0i53ZN2F00
The long-running British Social Attitudes survey found 52 per cent of those polled backed higher taxes and public spending, up from 50 per cent in 2020

Even 46 per cent of Tory voters were in favour of a bigger state, with just 7 per cent against, according to the survey conducted last autumn by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen). In previous decades the public reacted to higher public spending by calling for lower taxes.

The findings come as new Prime Minister Liz Truss presses ahead with sweeping tax cuts to boost economic growth.

Gillian Prior, of NatCen, said: ‘Our annual survey suggests the public faces the cost of living crisis with as much appetite for increased government spending as it had during the pandemic.’

People were ‘more willing than a decade ago for government to redistribute income from the better off to the less well off’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCxWn_0i53ZN2F00
Close to half (49 per cent) think the Government should take from the richest to give to the poorest, up sharply on recent years, while 51 per cent were willing to pay higher taxes to fund improved healthcare

Many of the 6,250 adults interviewed for the 39th annual social attitudes survey were dissatisfied with the NHS.

One in four said they did not get treatment they needed in the previous year because of long waiting lists and two thirds said it took too long to get an appointment. Three quarters believed NHS services should be free.

There was also a growing demand for electoral reform. For the first time since the question was initially asked in 1983, more people wanted to introduce proportional representation (51 per cent) than keep the first-past-the-post system (44 per cent).

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

UK's small businesses 'to be offered growth loans' as part of Liz Truss's swathe of economic recovery plans as new PM pledges to back Britain's entrepreneurs

Small businesses will be offered new ‘growth loans’ by the Government as part of the Prime Minister’s efforts to pull the economy out of the doldrums. Liz Truss announces in the Mail on Sunday an extension of the Government’s Start-Up Loans programme – which offers support and funding to new businesses – to cover companies which have been running for up to five years.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Now mortgage providers pull deals as pound crashes: Halifax withdraws fee-paying products while Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society stop loans to new customers amid market turmoil

Mortgage lenders temporarily withdrew and repriced products for new customers today due to turbulent financial markets following the mini-Budget. The action was effectively forced due to the tumbling Pound and volatile markets, which were caused by Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting Budget. Nine mortgage lenders, including the biggest in the country, pulled...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

617K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy