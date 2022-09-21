ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base.  Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.  According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
