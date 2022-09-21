Read full article on original website
Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt
SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base. Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
On borrowed time: Library budget disparities leaving poorer communities with less access
VISITING THE LIBRARY in the small town of Planada means visiting a bookmobile with no air conditioning in the sweltering heat of the San Joaquin Valley. But Sofia Rodriguez visits often, pulling her young children in their red wagon. The youngsters are bookworms who eagerly anticipate exchanging their library books for a stack of new ones.
San Francisco list gives 100+ things for children to do out in nature
Whether it’s for spending an entire day at a park or taking a few minutes to step outside, San Francisco has launched a list of over 100 things to do in the city’s outdoor communal spaces. In partnership with San Francisco Children & Nature, the San Francisco Recreation...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
Hundreds of students hold march in downtown Oakland for climate justice
Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway. “What...
San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are sounding the alarm as thousands of affiliates of an infamous motorcycle club are coming to Stockton. “There is a long history of these types of gatherings resulting in shootings, stabbings and homicides,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow. The gathering is […]
Newsom vetoes California bill targeting tax status of groups tied to insurrection
Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by a state senator from San Francisco that sought to strip tax-exempt status from any nonprofits in California that participated in or incited insurrection like the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Senate Bill 834, authored by state Sen. Scott...
The TV Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 1970's Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
Oakland shows mixed success with housing homeless despite spending $69M, audit finds
More than 200 of Oakland’s unhoused residents over fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021 went back on the streets or to an unknown destination following a stay in one of Oakland’s community cabins, a recent audit found. Overall, the results achieved by the city at placing unhoused neighbors...
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
