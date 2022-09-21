Read full article on original website
Electric School Buses? Montana DEQ Offering Grants For New Buses
Remember riding in the bus to school as a kid? For me, the smell of diesel, no seat belts, and worn out seats resonates deeply. In our modern world, times are changing, and it's time to upgrade the school bus to something new, more efficient, and safe. MT Department of...
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities
The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away
A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
Killing These 5 Montana Animals Could Land You Behind Bars
One of the things that Montana is well known for is its wildlife. We have some of the most beautiful animals on Earth in our state. However, we've also got animals that are federally endangered, which prevents them from being killed, harmed, or possessed in any way. There are five species listed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Species of Interest page that are protected as endangered species. Leave them alone if you see them.
Did the Postal Service Get New Electric Vehicles in Montana?
Did the US Postal Service get some new electric vehicles in Montana?. One of our radio listeners in Billings, who is always a source of great information and leads on information, was passing by the US Postal Service offices earlier this week and he spotted a shipment of some new vehicles.
This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana
Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above take the cake for deepest in Montana.
Young Montanans Could Win Prizes By Sharing Their Best Hunting Stories
How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.
Phone Thief? Robbery near 2500 Block of 1st Ave in Billings
Around 12:53 this morning, an individual here in Billings entered a business nearby the 2500 block of 1st Ave North. That block contains the Best Western Clock Tower Inn, Stellas, Pub Station, Edams, and others. The suspect stole the phone of the victim, and threatened to harm them, before BPD...
Montana Youth Get The First Shot at Waterfowl and Pheasants
This is a big weekend for aspiring young hunters in Montana. And hopefully, with a few extra birds in the fields, there will be more success and motivation to continue. Let the hunts begin!. The 2022 Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25....
WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?
When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
New Study Reveals Massive Increase in Veteran Suicides in Montana
Earlier this year, the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA) released a report detailing an overall decrease in veteran suicide in 2020. However, it does seem like other studies contradict these findings. A study done by Operation Deep Dive took veteran suicide numbers from 8 states across the nation including Montana. Their numbers describe an increase instead of a decrease.
Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead
When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.
Nonstop Crime? Shooting at Burnstead Drive in Billings Leaves One Injured
Earlier tonight, around 5:29 PM at the 1900 Block of Burnstead Drive, Billings Police received a report of two males in a physical altercation. After gunshots rang out, both males fled the scene in opposite directions. BPD detained two people of interest from this event, and report that unknown injuries...
Bumped Flight? Montanans Say The Airlines Need to Pay THIS Much
Pre-Covid, flying was fun tolerable. If you fly all the time for work, I'm sure it gets old quickly. Delays, screaming kids, and long layovers in random airports aren't fun for anyone. However, I fly maybe once a year. And when I'm flying somewhere, 99.9% of the time it's because I'm going somewhere fun. I don't mind a delay, some turbulence, and ridiculous add-on fees, because hey, I'm traveling somewhere different to do enjoyable things. As much as I love Montana, it's nice to get away once in a while.
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?
The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days
I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean
I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
My Top 5 Choices for an Electric Vehicle in Montana
With Montana receiving $43 million to create an EV Charging Station network, if the Federal Highway Administration approves the plan, you'll soon have a bigger choice to make compared to the standard "What brand and style ride do I want?". Soon enough, you'll need to first choose "Gas or Electric".
Your Friends Need Help! St. Vincent De Paul Billings Auction Starts Today
Today, St. Vincent De Paul (SVDP) in Billings kicks off their online "Friends Helping Friends" auction, going through the 30th of September, in partnership with Procter Law and Intermountain Healthcare. What items are available?. This year, a wide range of items are available. From trips to Los Cabos, Tuscany, and...
