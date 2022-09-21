ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities

The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away

A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Killing These 5 Montana Animals Could Land You Behind Bars

One of the things that Montana is well known for is its wildlife. We have some of the most beautiful animals on Earth in our state. However, we've also got animals that are federally endangered, which prevents them from being killed, harmed, or possessed in any way. There are five species listed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Species of Interest page that are protected as endangered species. Leave them alone if you see them.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana

Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above take the cake for deepest in Montana.
103.7 The Hawk

WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?

When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
HELENA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

New Study Reveals Massive Increase in Veteran Suicides in Montana

Earlier this year, the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA) released a report detailing an overall decrease in veteran suicide in 2020. However, it does seem like other studies contradict these findings. A study done by Operation Deep Dive took veteran suicide numbers from 8 states across the nation including Montana. Their numbers describe an increase instead of a decrease.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead

When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Bumped Flight? Montanans Say The Airlines Need to Pay THIS Much

Pre-Covid, flying was fun tolerable. If you fly all the time for work, I'm sure it gets old quickly. Delays, screaming kids, and long layovers in random airports aren't fun for anyone. However, I fly maybe once a year. And when I'm flying somewhere, 99.9% of the time it's because I'm going somewhere fun. I don't mind a delay, some turbulence, and ridiculous add-on fees, because hey, I'm traveling somewhere different to do enjoyable things. As much as I love Montana, it's nice to get away once in a while.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?

The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Drives Over These Every Day Not Knowing What They Mean

I've been driving into work over the last couple of days and have seen something on the streets that have really confused me. Not only have I seen them, but I've also driven over them, along with other commuters down 1st Avenue North. As it turns out, other people have also wondered what they are, and have taken photos asking about it. So, with some research, I found exactly what the deal is with them.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

My Top 5 Choices for an Electric Vehicle in Montana

With Montana receiving $43 million to create an EV Charging Station network, if the Federal Highway Administration approves the plan, you'll soon have a bigger choice to make compared to the standard "What brand and style ride do I want?". Soon enough, you'll need to first choose "Gas or Electric".
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

