eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
warwickonline.com
James J. Mackisey
James J. Mackisey, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol A. (Williams) Mackisey. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late James P. and Frances (Hannon) Mackisey. James served his country honorably as a proud member...
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 26th
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city this week. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 26th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
GoLocalProv
Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
Proposal for Dartmouth Marijuana Cultivation Facility Still Undecided
In March, I reported on a request for a zoning variance from Dartmouth's Claudio Arsenio that would allow her to grow marijuana on the farm she owns at 155 Old Fall River Road. Arsenio has proposed an 8,000-square-foot "enclosed cultivation facility for medical and recreational marijuana." The Dartmouth Zoning Board...
iheart.com
Medical Examiner IDs Victims In Woonsocket Deaths
The Rhode Island medical examiner's office is identifying the second person found at the home of former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard last week. The decedent was Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was Menard's long-time boyfriend, and the founder and former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. The deaths of...
warwickonline.com
Sheila Jean Whitehead
Sheila Jean Whitehead, 69, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edmond L. and Marjorie A. Wilson. She was the loving wife of Charles Thomas Whitehead, Sr. Sheila worked as the Manager of Buono Bakery for twenty-five years...
Take a Whack: Ghost Hunts Available at Lizzie Borden’s House in Fall River
Many people know the story of Lizzie Borden, or just the Borden murders in Fall River, MA. The murder case of Lizzie Borden's father and stepmother even has its own nursery rhyme "Lizzie Borden had an axe, she gave her mother 40 whacks, once she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41."
What’s the status of the Newport Grand Casino site?
Years after a developer announced plans to redevelop the property where the old Newport Grand Casino sits, the group says it will soon start unveiling its proposed modifications.
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
warwickonline.com
Patricia Gail Brady
Patricia Gail Brady, 85, known to her many friends as “Gail,” passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. She was the loving daughter of the late Sophie (Kwiatkowski) Brady and George F. Brady of Providence. Gail lived most of her adult...
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
ABC6.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
Travel delays likely with Route 146 bridge demolition
The demolitions are planned for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
