Montana State

103.7 The Hawk

Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?

When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Killing These 5 Montana Animals Could Land You Behind Bars

One of the things that Montana is well known for is its wildlife. We have some of the most beautiful animals on Earth in our state. However, we've also got animals that are federally endangered, which prevents them from being killed, harmed, or possessed in any way. There are five species listed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Species of Interest page that are protected as endangered species. Leave them alone if you see them.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities

The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
MONTANA STATE
This Beautiful Lake is the Deepest in Montana

Montana is full of beautiful bodies of water, but which lake is the deepest?. When you think of large lakes in Montana, some of the first that come to mind are Flathead Lake, Lake McDonald, Canyon Ferry, and Fort Peck. However, none of the lakes listed above take the cake for deepest in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?

When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
HELENA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?

The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Bumped Flight? Montanans Say The Airlines Need to Pay THIS Much

Pre-Covid, flying was fun tolerable. If you fly all the time for work, I'm sure it gets old quickly. Delays, screaming kids, and long layovers in random airports aren't fun for anyone. However, I fly maybe once a year. And when I'm flying somewhere, 99.9% of the time it's because I'm going somewhere fun. I don't mind a delay, some turbulence, and ridiculous add-on fees, because hey, I'm traveling somewhere different to do enjoyable things. As much as I love Montana, it's nice to get away once in a while.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead

When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!

Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana

Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

25 of the Best Places in Montana For Chicken Tenders

If you're craving chicken tenders and you're looking for the best that Montana has to offer, we've got you covered. Chicken tenders are loved all over the state of Montana; probably because they're quick, easy, delicious, and filling. There's just something about pairing chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce that really hits the spot. When it comes to dipping sauces for chicken tenders, there are quite a few options. My personal favorite is honey mustard, but some people prefer barbecue or ranch, among others.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

