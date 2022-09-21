ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Lost 14-year-old boy found in Danville

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office was looking for a 14-year-old boy who was missing. Now he's been found. Police identified him as Ronnie Glass, also known as "Little Ronnie". "Little Ronnie" was found Monday morning by Danville Police Department staff, according to DPD. "Thank...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
AMHERST, VA
WSET

'Pass the Perspective:' Experience a Danville police training simulation

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ever wanted to know how officers are trained to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations? This simulation may be the perfect experience for you. On Tuesday September 27, the Danville Police Department will conduct a training simulation for the community to get a behind-the-scenes look...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Two accidents at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway in Concord

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Department and the Concord Rescue Squad were dispatched to two separate motor vehicle accidents on Friday. These accidents happened at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway. The department said to use caution and drive safely as they approach the opening of...
CONCORD, VA
WSET

Town of South Boston, others awarded funds through Recreational Trails Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration has awarded seven trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program, including a project in South Boston. The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Several vehicles damaged in fire on 9th Street in Salem: Firefighters

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street on Sunday morning. This incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. The department said that there were four people inside the building at the time, and were able to escape without injury.
SALEM, VA

