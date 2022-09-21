Read full article on original website
Lost 14-year-old boy found in Danville
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office was looking for a 14-year-old boy who was missing. Now he's been found. Police identified him as Ronnie Glass, also known as "Little Ronnie". "Little Ronnie" was found Monday morning by Danville Police Department staff, according to DPD. "Thank...
Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
Food, family, fun: 'Get Downtown' returns to the Hill City after two-year break
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular family-friendly event in the Hill City is returning after a brief hiatus this weekend. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) said Lynchburg’s favorite street festival, "Get Downtown," returns after a two-year break on Saturday, October 1 from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. The...
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department showed 'The Day Academy' children their station
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department showed children around their station Monday morning. The children were from the "Day Academy". "We appreciate the goodies and the cards!" said the department. Captain Roth, Firefighter EMT Bibb, and Firefighter EMT Kipley showed the children around...
'Pass the Perspective:' Experience a Danville police training simulation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ever wanted to know how officers are trained to make quick decisions in high-pressure situations? This simulation may be the perfect experience for you. On Tuesday September 27, the Danville Police Department will conduct a training simulation for the community to get a behind-the-scenes look...
'It means everything.' Well-known Lynchburg leader elevated to Bishop at his church
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A figurehead in the Lynchburg community is taking on a new role and responsibility in his church. Dozens gathered at Providence Transformation Church International on Sunday in celebration of Reverend Dr. James Coleman's elevation to the title of Bishop. "This elevation service means a lot...
Bedford County Sheriff's Office outlines tips to avoid phone scams
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public how not to be a victim of a phone scam. The department outlines tips to not fall for phone scams. "If you or someone you know has been a victim of a scam and gave...
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens new Appomattox office to expand health care in the region
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has cut the ribbon and opened its doors to the newly-established Appomattox office, located at 624 Jones St. on Monday morning. BRMC said it has been working alongside the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) to open the brand-new building...
'Pause in silent reverence:' Vinton War Memorial grounds holding private event
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department said that the Town of Vinton has a celebration of life private event on Sunday. This private event will occur at the Vinton War Memorial grounds. Police said during the celebration, a traditional military three-riffle volley salute will occur, this will...
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
National D-Day Memorial welcomes 400+ first-year VMI students in annual tradition
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Over the weekend, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford welcomed Virginia Military Institute students to uphold a long-time tradition. The first-year VMI students were given a tour and learned about Operation Overlord and VMI's D-Day and World War II history. Generals Leonard T. Gerow and...
Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
Two accidents at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Department and the Concord Rescue Squad were dispatched to two separate motor vehicle accidents on Friday. These accidents happened at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway. The department said to use caution and drive safely as they approach the opening of...
Town of South Boston, others awarded funds through Recreational Trails Program
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration has awarded seven trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program, including a project in South Boston. The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate...
Several vehicles damaged in fire on 9th Street in Salem: Firefighters
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street on Sunday morning. This incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. The department said that there were four people inside the building at the time, and were able to escape without injury.
Criminal Misfits Surviving Pandemic Theme of New Comedy Show
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A new show called "Sprung" is now available to stream on Freevee. It's about criminal misfits trying to survive the pandemic. Emily got the scoop from two of the stars of the show.
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to car accident on Calohan Rd.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two-car crash on Friday. They said this incident happened at 1083 Calohan Road in Rustburg. Units arrived on the scene and said they found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage. The department also said that one...
Bedford Fire Department hands out free safety essentials at Centerfest
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department went to this year's Bedford Centerfest. The department said they handed out free items such as:. " We appreciate the support the community always gives us at these events, and we always look forward to meeting everyone," the department said.
'Everything is under review:' LCS responds to Gov. Youngkin's updated transgender policy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new directive on Friday for addressing how schools are to handle transgender student accommodations moving forward. It would require transgender students to use the facilities and participate in activities based on their sex, not their gender identity. It would also...
