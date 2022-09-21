Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history
Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
"The power of one": This 10-year-old Frisco student is using his experience to inspire others to make a difference
Vandeventer Middle School student Rudra Ram wanted to find some way to help after moving to Frisco recently. After taking a look at his own toys, he heard about Children's Medical Center's use of new donated toys for children in recovery. As a result, he took to the sidewalks of Frisco to raise funds for toy donations to the hospital.
Meet your Celina ISD Color Guard Director
Alicia Whipkey began participating in her school's Color Guard when she was a freshman in high school. She soon fell in love with the performance and has since become the Color Guard Director with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Marching bands, outside movie night and more listed in our 5 things to do in Frisco this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening
Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
Dinosaur comes to Allen STEAM Center
Allen ISD’s STEAM Center is now home to a Triceratops. With the help of Allen’s Art Alliance, Larry Labue, executive director of the STEAM Center, has started a partnership with Allen’s Dinosaur Company, a branch of Billings productions specializing in animatronic dinosaurs. In addition to teaching students about dinosaurs and their environment during the late Cretaceous period, the center also plans on teaching students about the process of creating an animatronic dinosaur.
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
PHOTOS: Celina business celebrates grand reopening
Celina-based Nancy and Tyler Adkins’ business, A+ Certified Appliance, celebrated a grand reopening on Saturday, Sept. 24, to introduce a new name, logo and mascot — all honoring Nancy's father, “Doc” Danielson. The business’s new name: “Doc Danielson Appliance Repair and Care.”. The Saturday...
Comedy shows, carnivals, train shows and more...here are five things to do in Plano
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Sept. 26.
Jazz night, car shows, yoga and more to do in McKinney this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the McKinney area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
PHOTOS: Over 20 moments from the last day of McKinney's 15th annual Oktoberfest
The last day of the 15th annual McKinney Oktoberfest rounded out on Sunday. The day capped off a three-day affair that included an opening ceremony, beard and mustache competition, beer stein races, live music, a brat eating contest and more.
7-5A Division I Football: Longview, Forney off to 2-0 starts, Stallions part of four-team pack at 1-1
North Mesquite and West Mesquite both knew the importance of a win when they met on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The victorious team would even their 7-5A Division I record at 1-1 and vault right back into the playoff race, while the other would be sitting at 0-2 and face a long road back into contention.
6-5A Division I Football: Wakeland posts historic win over Lone Star, joins Reedy, Frisco at 3-0
Heading into Friday, Wakeland’s playoff forecast did not look good. The Wolverines were off to a 0-2 start and standing across the field was a Lone Star team that was state-ranked and whom they had never defeated.
McKinney event to benefit families of fallen first responders
A local McKinney business is gearing up to host a barbecue, car show and 5K event that will benefit the families of fallen first responders. El Dorado Chevrolet in McKinney (2300 North Central Expressway) has scheduled its third annual Guns and Hoses 5K during a two-day event on Oct. 14 and 15.
A hay maze more feature in this week's list of 5 things to do in the Celina area
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Celina area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
Celina business to host 'Grand Reopening' Sept. 24
In 1964, Dale Danielson decided to start a business. Using the knowledge he had gained from typing out technical manuals while in the Air Force during the Korean War, he set out to create an appliance repair business from a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eventually, that business blossomed into a barn with a staff of 13 employees — as well as his daughter, Nancy, who learned to fix, clean up and sell appliances herself.
Football Roundup: Marcus, Lewisville survive 6-6A rivalry bouts; McKinney enjoys historic Crosstown win
The Marcus and Lewisville football teams tied atop the standings in District 6-6A last season, with the former securing the conference title for the third consecutive season. The Marauders and Farmers may well emerge as the top two in the district when all is said and done, but Friday's opening dose of 6-6A action saw both fend off valiant efforts from two other Lewisville ISD bunkmates.
Photos: Lewisville Western Days
Lewisville Western Days made its return this weekend, allowing several opportunities for the community to immerse itself in live music, competitions, vendors, food and more. Take a look below at photos from the event from Friday, Sept. 23.
The state of education, loans and more...see what's happening in the Allen community
Want to learn more about what's happening in Allen, from the education, city, and business perspective? Purchase your tickets now for the annual State of Allen luncheon scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now at www.stateofallen.com.
Movies, story times, job fairs and more...here are five things to do in Mesquite this coming week.
Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Sept. 26.
