Frisco, TX

Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history

Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

"The power of one": This 10-year-old Frisco student is using his experience to inspire others to make a difference

Vandeventer Middle School student Rudra Ram wanted to find some way to help after moving to Frisco recently. After taking a look at his own toys, he heard about Children's Medical Center's use of new donated toys for children in recovery. As a result, he took to the sidewalks of Frisco to raise funds for toy donations to the hospital.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet your Celina ISD Color Guard Director

Alicia Whipkey began participating in her school's Color Guard when she was a freshman in high school. She soon fell in love with the performance and has since become the Color Guard Director with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
CELINA, TX
Frisco, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening

Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Dinosaur comes to Allen STEAM Center

Allen ISD’s STEAM Center is now home to a Triceratops. With the help of Allen’s Art Alliance, Larry Labue, executive director of the STEAM Center, has started a partnership with Allen’s Dinosaur Company, a branch of Billings productions specializing in animatronic dinosaurs. In addition to teaching students about dinosaurs and their environment during the late Cretaceous period, the center also plans on teaching students about the process of creating an animatronic dinosaur.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Celina business celebrates grand reopening

Celina-based Nancy and Tyler Adkins’ business, A+ Certified Appliance, celebrated a grand reopening on Saturday, Sept. 24, to introduce a new name, logo and mascot — all honoring Nancy's father, “Doc” Danielson. The business’s new name: “Doc Danielson Appliance Repair and Care.”. The Saturday...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney event to benefit families of fallen first responders

A local McKinney business is gearing up to host a barbecue, car show and 5K event that will benefit the families of fallen first responders. El Dorado Chevrolet in McKinney (2300 North Central Expressway) has scheduled its third annual Guns and Hoses 5K during a two-day event on Oct. 14 and 15.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business to host 'Grand Reopening' Sept. 24

In 1964, Dale Danielson decided to start a business. Using the knowledge he had gained from typing out technical manuals while in the Air Force during the Korean War, he set out to create an appliance repair business from a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eventually, that business blossomed into a barn with a staff of 13 employees — as well as his daughter, Nancy, who learned to fix, clean up and sell appliances herself.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Football Roundup: Marcus, Lewisville survive 6-6A rivalry bouts; McKinney enjoys historic Crosstown win

The Marcus and Lewisville football teams tied atop the standings in District 6-6A last season, with the former securing the conference title for the third consecutive season. The Marauders and Farmers may well emerge as the top two in the district when all is said and done, but Friday's opening dose of 6-6A action saw both fend off valiant efforts from two other Lewisville ISD bunkmates.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Photos: Lewisville Western Days

Lewisville Western Days made its return this weekend, allowing several opportunities for the community to immerse itself in live music, competitions, vendors, food and more. Take a look below at photos from the event from Friday, Sept. 23.
LEWISVILLE, TX

