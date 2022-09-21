It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana

Read full article on original website
Live coverage: No. 2 Montana hosts Portland State on homecoming
MISSOULA — No. 2 Montana hosts Portland State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams and the Homecoming game for UM. The Griz are off to a 3-0 start with wins over three FCS teams: Northwestern State, South Dakota and Indiana State. The Vikings are 0-2 with two losses to FBS teams: San Jose State and Washington.
Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State
The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff...
Bill Speltz: FCS championship chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
Montana State Billings battles to draw in men's, women's soccer
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
Montana soccer team wins Big Sky Conference opener
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over Sacramento State on Friday evening at Hornet Field in Sacramento, California. The Grizzlies (4-2-5, 1-0-0 BSC) extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and had to rally to do so after falling...
Helena Shocks Sentinel; Snaps Spartans 25 Game Win Streak
It was a shocker in Missoula. The Helena Bengals went to MCPS Stadium and upset the Sentinel Spartans winning 35-7. The loss snaps a 25 game winning streak for the Spartans and the move bumps the Bengals ahead of Sentinel in the Western AA standings.
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use
MISSOULA, Mont. - We recently told you about the FDA warning people not to cook chicken in NyQuil. This came after a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to try it out for themselves. This is something we’ve seen really take off and some dangerous repercussions, whether it's...
