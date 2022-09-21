Read full article on original website
Related
theithacan.org
College recommends flu vaccine but will not hold a clinic
Ithaca College released updates in a Sept. 22 Intercom post regarding the options available for receiving a flu vaccine this semester. In past years, the college has sponsored an on-campus clinic — the Flu Point of Dispensing (POD) exercise — where students could show up and get their flu vaccine for free.
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
theithacan.org
Emmy award winning documentarian speaks with campus community
Jeff Orlowski-Yang, creator of the award-winning documentary “The Social Dilemma,” was invited to speak to Ithaca College students and staff as the Roy H. Park School of Communications distinguished visitor of 2022. On Sept. 22, the two-time Emmy award winning documentarian spoke to students and staff of the...
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a ‘generous, dynamic leader’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was “quintessentially Lorraine,” said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
whcuradio.com
Lansing carnival returns after 2-year hiatus
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Town of Lansing will host its first carnival since 2019. The community event was cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19. In addition to rides, the carnival will feature a record number of vendors, Fire Department BBQ with clams, a DJ, raffles both days, entertainment programming, and more.
wrvo.org
Union calls for crackdown on nursing home staffing standards
Nursing home workers across the state are calling on stricter enforcement of staffing standards. April Stonebraker has experienced the emotional toll of staff shortages firsthand. She said whether she’s at work or not, her job is never far from her mind. "You know that your coworkers are struggling, and...
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Orange
Students voice frustration with SPD response times
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University’s campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
City, Cornell, County, reach TCAT agreement, board approves with deadline close
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Directors approved the Transportation Agreement. The contract binds Cornell, the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County as the bus service’s financial underwriters. And just in time, too. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 9. The urgency of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
NBC New York
Over 1,600 Instances of Corporal Punishment Reported in NY Schools
State investigators have substantiated more than 1,600 instances of corporal punishment in New York schools over the last five years, The Times Union in Albany reported Sunday. A substantial number of the complaints were in New York City public schools, the newspaper reported. Other incidents included a substitute teacher in...
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
CNY Inspirations: Where is God?
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Once upon a time, there was a woman who so desired to find God that she abandoned her family to search for Him. The woman traveled all over the world looking for a wise man who could tell her where God could be found. Upon entering a small village, she was told that there was a very wise man who lived in a cave on the far side of the mountain. Perhaps he knows where to find God! The woman struggled up the mountain until she reached the wise man’s cave. Exhausted, yet hopeful, she sat down and waited for him to appear. After some time, the man emerged from the cave and quietly sat in front of her. With great anticipation the woman said, “I have traveled a long way from home in search of God, can you tell me where I can find Him?” The wise man slowly lifted his head and said, “God isn’t in Brooklyn?”
whcuradio.com
Cortland County Sheriff: Staff positions open, vehicle fleet “best it’s ever been”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriffs Office has several job openings. Sheriff Mark Helms tells us staffing levels have been up and down for the last few years. One area that doesn’t need improvement is the department’s fleet of vehicles. Sheriff Helms adds their vehicle...
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
Comments / 0