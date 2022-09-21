This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Once upon a time, there was a woman who so desired to find God that she abandoned her family to search for Him. The woman traveled all over the world looking for a wise man who could tell her where God could be found. Upon entering a small village, she was told that there was a very wise man who lived in a cave on the far side of the mountain. Perhaps he knows where to find God! The woman struggled up the mountain until she reached the wise man’s cave. Exhausted, yet hopeful, she sat down and waited for him to appear. After some time, the man emerged from the cave and quietly sat in front of her. With great anticipation the woman said, “I have traveled a long way from home in search of God, can you tell me where I can find Him?” The wise man slowly lifted his head and said, “God isn’t in Brooklyn?”

