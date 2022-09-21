ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dibble, OK

Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash

 4 days ago
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night.

She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Highway 76 in Dibble.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the identity of the victim due to her age.

According to the crash report, the cause of the collision was determined to be improper pedestrian action.

"It is a horrible tragedy; her brother was there and witnessed it and the family is very distraught," said Tammy Thompson, a family friend.

Neighbors said the area sees a lot of people speeding on the highway.

"It tears me up. it tears me up that somebody was killed on the street out there," said Raymond Wall, who has lived in the area for years. "I don't know all the details of last night, I just know that it was a horrible tragedy that has impacted all of us as a community."

Wall had not heard about the accident before we spoke with him, but said he has grandkids that play outside of his home, and he is always keeping a close eye on them. Wall's son lives right next to him and said he had enforced strict rules for his children.

"It heightens our awareness a lot, my son won't even let his kids cross the roads during the day," said Wall.

Wall says he has met with local law enforcement and the County Commissioner on multiple occasions to find a solution.

"We've done what we can do to try to get people to slow down but it's always been a problem," said Wall.

"You can put the signs up all day long but if it's not enforced the signs are just there," said Wall.

A neighbor, who did not want her identity to be known, also raised concerns about speeding in the area. She said that people are always driving fast near her home, and that she has always been concerned about the safety of her own children.

"We look out for each other, and we all have set boundaries do not go down to the road keep in our yard because we never know when that car is going to come flying down here," said the neighbor.

They all said this is a huge loss for their small town.

"It's something that shouldn't have happened," said Wall.

To donate to the family of the 14-year-old, click here.

