Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
sent-trib.com
Decades of BG service
Tribute was paid to the careers of two longtime City of Bowling Green employees last week. Retired Clerk of Council Kay Scherreik, and retiring City Attorney Mike Marsh, were lauded for their decades of service. Council President Mark Hollenbaugh presented to Scherreik a framed copy of a previously-passed resolution honoring...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-26-2022
Students can get help with their schoolwork and enjoy a snack at the library on weekdays from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2. America Reads tutors from Bowling Green State University will be available to help K-5 students with reading support and homework help in the Children’s Place at the library, 251 N. Main St. Snacks and juice from Connecting Kids to Meals will also be served during this time.
sent-trib.com
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes
Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Maumee preschool holds open house
MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, 310 Elizabeth St, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting an open house on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds. Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more...
sent-trib.com
Penta to host cruise-in car show
PERRYSBURG — The Transportation programs at Penta Career Center will host their 11th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Penta campus located at 9301 Buck Road. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as...
sent-trib.com
Gala raises money for Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival
PERRYSBURG — The horror themed fundraiser, the Goth Gala, will be bringing in local graphic novelist Dirk Manning and a local artist Robert Vanitvelt on Saturday to support teen literacy and raise funds for the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival and JustWrite Ohio. The Goth Gala is a Halloween...
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
sent-trib.com
Dennis “Denny” Panning
Dennis “Denny” Panning, 66, Deshler, died Sept. 23, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation
New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Singing in the rain
Jon Brasfield, with the band Palmer, entertains Sunday afternoon during the Better BG Bash event at the Wooster Green in Bowling Green. Rain cut short the event which was billed as the last since its annual start in 2019. The Better BG Bash was born out of a Facebook group.
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
sent-trib.com
Sisters of Notre Dame present SHINE: Women’s Summit 2022
TOLEDO — The Sisters of Notre Dame will host the inaugural SHINE Women’s Summit on Thursday. This event will bring women of all faiths, ages and backgrounds together at the Valentine Theatre for an afternoon to support, honor, inspire, nurture and empower each other. “Empowering women has been...
sent-trib.com
Kaiden Reed puts up 12 points as Flyers stay unbeaten
ROSSFORD — Lake boys soccer routed Rossford, 14-1, Thursday in Northern Buckeye Conference action as Kaiden Reed had 12 points on two goals and eight assists. Lake remains unbeaten at 9-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in NBC games. Rossford falls to 1-8 and 1-5. Also scoring two goals apiece for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Generals pull away to down BG, 34-14
Bowling Green trailed Anthony Wayne by less than a touchdown, 13-7, entering the fourth quarter, but the game got away from the Bobcats in the final 12 minutes. AW running back Joe Caswell ran for three touchdowns of 24, 12, and 48 yards as the Generals pulled away, downing the Bobcats, 34-14, in Northern Lakes League action at Bobcat Stadium Friday.
sent-trib.com
Kenna converts in Kalamazoo, but Falcons settle for 2-2 draw
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kennedy White’s scoring prowess in Kalamazoo continued, but the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Western Michigan University on Sunday. The Mid-American Conference matchup was held at the WMU Soccer Complex. White scored both goals...
sent-trib.com
Discover your family history with the library
Are you ready to start researching your family’s history, but you don’t know where to start?. Join the Wood County District Public Library for Discovering Your Family History on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St. Information Services Coordinator...
sent-trib.com
Troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County
A Florida woman is facing felony charges after a traffic stop in Wood County where troopers seized 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1 million. According to a news release, on Sept. 19 at 3:21 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to the patrol. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.
Comments / 0