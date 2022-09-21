Read full article on original website
985theriver.com
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.”
985theriver.com
Family of George Ward organizes ceremonial burial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terry Ward had a hard time describing the mix of emotions he felt going into Monday. “I’m feeling a little consternation, I’m feeling a little anxious, a little celebratory,” he said. Ward has worked over the course of the the last three...
985theriver.com
Hundreds help Hoosiers fight Alzheimer’s
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Natalie Sutton looked around, the sea of purple was unmistakable. The crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday was filled with people whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. She said each person showed how widespread the impact of the disease is.
985theriver.com
Four dates to remember this election season
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re just a little more than a month away from the November midterm elections. Here are some dates that election officials in Vigo County say are important to remember for Indiana residents. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 11, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
985theriver.com
Thousands attend Terre Haute Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Despite some rain last Friday, organizers say Terre Haute’s first-ever Balloon Fest was a success. The event, which featured hot air balloons, took place Friday and Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Chances and Services for Youth.
985theriver.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off despite the rain
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Weather conditions may have cancelled hot air balloons from flying into Terre Haute Friday evening, but the festivities continued. On day one of the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival, hundreds of people piled into the Terre Haute Regional Airport to enjoy live music, vendors and local food stands. Stationary hot air balloons were flying in the air for all to enjoy, each one with a different design.
985theriver.com
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only half 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around the town, and the town’s just not logistically big enough to handle that but we did the best we could.”
985theriver.com
Collett Park hosts 34th annual “Old Fashioned Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds made their way to Collett Park on Sunday, as the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department hosted numerous activities for those of all ages to enjoy. Festivities at the park included a live music, around 30 vendors and multiple arts and crafts stations. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
985theriver.com
VCPL celebrates nearly three decades of “Family Learning Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people filled the Vigo County Public Library parking lot on Saturday, as a part of the annual “family learning day” event. Elizabeth Scamihorn, the strategic communications manager for VCPL, said over 40 local organizations were in attendance. “With this being our...
