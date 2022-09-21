Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Trump's Republican Support Plummets by 20 Points, New Poll Shows
Amid an escalating series of legal woes, former President Donald Trump has seen his support amongst Republican voters drop significantly, according to a recent poll. The poll, conducted in a collaboration between ABC News and The Washington Post, was released on Sunday and showed a steep decline in popularity for Trump now, compared to the support he had in 2020 when he secured the GOP nomination for reelection. According to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5 percent, 47 percent of Republican and conservative-leaning independent respondents said that they support Trump as the prospective party nominee in 2024, while 46 percent oppose the idea. This, ABC News said, represents a 20 percent drop in support from 2020.
The untold story of Trump's botched impeachments
It’s hard to imagine a political event that was covered more intensively in real time than Trump’s two impeachments. But only now, 18 months after the Senate acquitted Trump a second time, we are learning crucial new details about what happened behind the scenes of those proceedings. And only now are we starting to reckon with what those two failed impeachments have wrought for Congress, the presidency and the Constitution — and who was responsible.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Trump dishes to his ‘psychiatrist’
It has arrived: The first excerpt from MAGGIE HABERMAN’s hotly anticipated new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” ($32), was published this morning by The Atlantic. And it’s certain to generate buzz. Culled from three sit-down interviews Haberman had...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial nominee, is facing criticism after promising a jaw-dropping revelation about her Democratic opponent that fell flat. Lake had hyped up the alleged dirt she had on Katie Hobbs, claiming it would shock voters about Hobbs's past and future intentions if she is elected in November.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Donald Trump and the Birth of QMaga: The Storm Is Coming
Editor’s note: This column by David Corn first appeared in his newsletter, Our Land. But we wanted to make sure as many readers as possible have a chance to see it. Our Land is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
GOP senators break with Trump over Mar-a-Lago claims
Several GOP senators are rejecting former President Donald Trump's claim that he could simply declassify secret records by "thinking about it." In interviews with CNN, the senators raised new concerns about Trump's handling of classified documents that were found when the FBI executed its search warrant at Mar-a-Lago at the beginning of August.
Daily Beast
Jan. 6 ‘Truth’ Rally at Capitol Fails Spectacularly
WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit said a Jan. 6 rally in support of Capitol rioters on Saturday afternoon would be the “biggest J6 event to date,” crowds were expected. But instead of big crowds, the “Truth Rally” attracted around the same number...
The GOP's myth of an 'open border'
The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
The American right’s future involves waging a 'religious battle' against the left, leaders say at a conservative conference
MIAMI — In a luxury Miami resort earlier this month, leading conservative politicians, influencers and academics gathered to formulate a grand path forward for the American right. Repeatedly, speakers here framed the ongoing fight against the American left in biblical terms — a “religious battle” in which Republicans must...
QAnon, the Big Lie and misogyny: Inside Trump’s Wilmington rally
Former president Donald Trump held a rally in Wilmington on Friday, his first since New York attorney general Letitia James announced her civil lawsuit against him, his three eldest children, his business associates, and the Trump organisation this week.Not surprisingly, his complaints about that lawsuit occupied the majority of his speech, followed immediately by the FBI executing the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. But the rally was also the former president’s chance to return a conquering hero, since most of the candidates he endorsed in the state won their primaries. In addition, Mr Trump continued the practice that caught many...
AOL Corp
Fact-checking Trump’s claims about NC, 2020 election, and his campaign being ‘spied on’
Former President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for a rally Friday night, addressing supporters at Wilmington International Airport. Over the course of his speech, which was nearly an hour and a half long, Trump made a number of false or misleading claims, including some frequent claims he has embraced since leaving office, regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
Fox News Host Confronts Stefanik on Migrant Buses: 'These Are Real People'
Shannon Bream pressed GOP Representative Elise Stefanik on Sunday about a new poll that indicates the tactic is unpopular with most Americans.
Trump to Maggie Haberman: I ran for fame
Former President Trump reflects on his presidency and the question he gets asked more than any other: "If you had it to do again, would you have done it?" in an Atlantic excerpt from journalist Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Driving point: "'The answer is, yeah, I think so....
ABC Host Smacks Down GOP Senator's Take On Trump's Mind-Declassification Claim
ABC host George Stephanopoulos was in disbelief Sunday after Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) danced around questions of whether U.S. presidents can declassify documents with their minds. Stephanopoulos asked the senator on ABC’s “This Week” if he agreed with former President Donald Trump’s recent assertion that he could declassify government materials...
The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.
The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
MAGA candidates scrub references to "stolen election"
On Friday, The New York Times reported that several candidates who have pushed the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump are now scrubbing and revising these claims, both walking them back in public and trying to delete them from their websites. "Blake Masters in...
