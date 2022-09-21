Read full article on original website
The Unilever chief executive, Alan Jope, will step down at the end of next year, the international consumer goods group has announced. The FTSE 100 company, whose brands include Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Domestos bleach, and Marmite, told the stock market on Monday that Jope had decided to retire.
LONDON — After months of turmoil and the arrival of the activist investor Nelson Peltz on the board of directors, Alan Jope plans to step down as chief executive officer of Unilever next year. The company said Monday that Jope will retire at the end of 2023, after five years in the role. The board said it plans to proceed with a formal search for his successor and will consider both “internal and external” candidates.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Unilever shares were up 2.8 percent at 41.41 pounds in...
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) said CEO Alan Jope would retire at the end of 2023, announcing the move less than a year after a bungled attempt to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business, and two months after activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board.
Unilever Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope will retire from the company at the end of 2023, the company announced on Monday. "As I approach my fifth year as CEO, and after more than 35 years in Unilever, I believe now is the right time for the Board to begin the formal search for my successor," Jope said in the company's press release. "Growth remains our top priority, and in the quarters ahead I will remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy, and leveraging the full benefits of our new organisation."
