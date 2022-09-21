Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
KENS 5
San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns this fall at St. Paul Square
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all grilled cheese lovers: a festival dedicated to you is returning to the Alamo City. The SATX Grilled Cheese Fest will take place at the historic St. Paul Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. "Celebrate the fall weather with warm, gooey...
Young baker brings realism to kitchen with hyper realistic cakes
SAN ANTONIO — A young baker in San Antonio is bringing realism to the cake scene one layer of icing at a time. Gabriella Perez said she started her business after being interested in art growing up, she decided to go to a crafts store and start working on cakes!
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
KSAT 12
‘We do not have the capacity’: ACS looking to re-home 11 animals not chosen by transport shelters
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is asking anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting a new furry friend to do so, as time is of the essence for nearly 15 of its animals. “If you’ve been considering adopting a shelter pet or fostering a pet...
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
lakefrontollu.com
The dog of OLLU
SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake Unviversity’s (OLLU) maintenance worker, Mike Aguilar, has been recognized for befriending a small dog known as the ‘school mascot,’ and later adopting her. When Aguilar spotted the dog wandering around campus, he decided to adopt it as it seemed no...
KSAT 12
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
KIII TV3
This 16-acre ranch in Texas lets you hang out with alpacas
SAN ANTONIO — There's a 16-acre ranch in Texas dedicated to alpacas. You can take guided tours, pet them, feed them and pose with them for your Instagram followers. It's called Black Barn Alpacas and we couldn't help but notice the thousands of followers they've gained promoting their ranch. It's owned by an animal-loving couple who pride themselves on deeply caring for the alpacas.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
San Antonio Current
20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Every San Antonian has go-to spots when it comes to snagging fresh and tasty local grub. That said, we sometimes get stuck in a rut and keep heading back to the same old familiar, tried-and-true dining establishments. Here's a list of delicious under-the-radar restaurants to help you add to your...
KSAT 12
Welcomed Changes: Monday’s cold front sends more comfortable weather into South Central Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The first official weekend of fall didn’t feel much like it, with muggy mornings leading in hot and humid afternoons. A “cold” front will aim to change that this week, as drier air arrives and filters a little taste of fall into South Central Texas.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
'A direct, deliberate attack': Business owners furious over proposed parking permit program
SAN ANTONIO — For years, Tobin Hill residents voiced their concerns about the crime, noise and parking problems in their neighborhood. They claim it all stems from bars and restaurants along the St. Mary's Strip. Bar owners say they're frustrated, too. Now, a new proposed pilot program to solve...
crossroadstoday.com
Children who lost mom in Robb Elementary School shooting speak about losing both parents
UVALDE, Texas – The tragedy of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting has left so many families broken, one of those families is the Garcia family. Four children, Alysandara, Lyliana, Jose, and Cristian lost their mom in the massacre and their dad just two days later. He died of a heart attack, leaving the four children without parents.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.3 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
