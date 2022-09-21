ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

lakefrontollu.com

The dog of OLLU

SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake Unviversity’s (OLLU) maintenance worker, Mike Aguilar, has been recognized for befriending a small dog known as the ‘school mascot,’ and later adopting her. When Aguilar spotted the dog wandering around campus, he decided to adopt it as it seemed no...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course

Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII TV3

This 16-acre ranch in Texas lets you hang out with alpacas

SAN ANTONIO — There's a 16-acre ranch in Texas dedicated to alpacas. You can take guided tours, pet them, feed them and pose with them for your Instagram followers. It's called Black Barn Alpacas and we couldn't help but notice the thousands of followers they've gained promoting their ranch. It's owned by an animal-loving couple who pride themselves on deeply caring for the alpacas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Every San Antonian has go-to spots when it comes to snagging fresh and tasty local grub. That said, we sometimes get stuck in a rut and keep heading back to the same old familiar, tried-and-true dining establishments. Here's a list of delicious under-the-radar restaurants to help you add to your...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

