Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
KSAT 12
‘We do not have the capacity’: ACS looking to re-home 11 animals not chosen by transport shelters
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is asking anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting a new furry friend to do so, as time is of the essence for nearly 15 of its animals. “If you’ve been considering adopting a shelter pet or fostering a pet...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
megadoctornews.com
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry Lab Leads with Digital Automation for Patient Care
SAN ANTONIO – A lab at the UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry is using leading computer-aided automation that includes a partnership with a major international digital prosthetics company to test cutting-edge milling equipment for making crowns and other dental restorations. The technology places the school ahead of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Animal shelters forced to make difficult decisions due to overcrowding
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Overcrowding in animal shelters is a local and national problem and it's getting worse, forcing some shelters to make hard decisions to make room for the never-ending influx of pets. Wednesday at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, Betsy Pettett crouched next to...
KSAT 12
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crossroadstoday.com
Children who lost mom in Robb Elementary School shooting speak about losing both parents
UVALDE, Texas – The tragedy of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting has left so many families broken, one of those families is the Garcia family. Four children, Alysandara, Lyliana, Jose, and Cristian lost their mom in the massacre and their dad just two days later. He died of a heart attack, leaving the four children without parents.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
KENS 5
Meet Favor’s New Chief Taco Officer, San Antonio’s Chris Flores
SAN ANTONIO — As far as dream job’s go, Chris Flores may just have us all beat. In July, the Texas-based delivery company Favor announced they hired the San Antonio native as their first-ever “Chief Taco Officer.”. The job is just as savory as it sounds. “As...
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
San Antonio Current
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
Investigators need your help identifying robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. Officials say a 2007 Nissan X-Terra was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road in far north Bexar County on August 14, with a wallet inside the vehicle. The suspect used the stolen...
Three people injured in rollover crash on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured in a rollover crash on Loop 410 early Sunday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at Jackson Keller. According to police, several vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the cars rolloed over onto the highway. Two...
Comments / 0