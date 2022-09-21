SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A local veteran’s emotional support dog and her pickup truck have been located after being stolen from an H-E-B parking lot late last week. The family of Karen Lucchesi, a US Marine Corps veteran and 28-year firefighter retiree, confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that both her dog and vehicle have been found. Both were taken out of an H-E-B parking lot on Military Drive and Pleasanton Road on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO