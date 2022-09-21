ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Veteran’s emotional support dog, pickup truck found safe after being stolen

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A local veteran’s emotional support dog and her pickup truck have been located after being stolen from an H-E-B parking lot late last week. The family of Karen Lucchesi, a US Marine Corps veteran and 28-year firefighter retiree, confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that both her dog and vehicle have been found. Both were taken out of an H-E-B parking lot on Military Drive and Pleasanton Road on Thursday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

