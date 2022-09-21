ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

Devine, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Schertz Police find missing 15-year-old girl

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police were looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who's family said never returned home from school Tuesday, but police confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday morning. The teen was last seen Tuesday with two friends who are fellow high school students. She was described...
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

Veteran’s emotional support dog, pickup truck found safe after being stolen

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A local veteran’s emotional support dog and her pickup truck have been located after being stolen from an H-E-B parking lot late last week. The family of Karen Lucchesi, a US Marine Corps veteran and 28-year firefighter retiree, confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that both her dog and vehicle have been found. Both were taken out of an H-E-B parking lot on Military Drive and Pleasanton Road on Thursday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
myfoxzone.com

Investigators need your help identifying robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. Officials say a 2007 Nissan X-Terra was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road in far north Bexar County on August 14, with a wallet inside the vehicle. The suspect used the stolen...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

