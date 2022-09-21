Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
crossroadstoday.com
Children who lost mom in Robb Elementary School shooting speak about losing both parents
UVALDE, Texas – The tragedy of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting has left so many families broken, one of those families is the Garcia family. Four children, Alysandara, Lyliana, Jose, and Cristian lost their mom in the massacre and their dad just two days later. He died of a heart attack, leaving the four children without parents.
Police search for missing teen last seen in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on the city's north side. Tyrecce Roberts was last contacted on Monday in the 80 block of Viking Oak. Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, white and green basketball shorts and black slide sandals.
Man shows up at girlfriend's home to ask for help after being shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — A man showed up at his girlfriend's home to ask for help after he was shot multiple times, according to police. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Segura St on the west side of town. Police were called to the location for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
KSAT 12
Pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gives final sermon during Sunday service
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gave his last sermon as the official church lead pastor during Sunday morning service. Pastor Pomeroy, affectionately known as “Pastor Frank,” brought his more than 20 years of pastorship to a close after keeping his...
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
Schertz Police find missing 15-year-old girl
SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police were looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who's family said never returned home from school Tuesday, but police confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday morning. The teen was last seen Tuesday with two friends who are fellow high school students. She was described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex
Three handguns and a "AR-style" pistol were recovered at the scene, according to police.
KSAT 12
Veteran’s emotional support dog, pickup truck found safe after being stolen
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A local veteran’s emotional support dog and her pickup truck have been located after being stolen from an H-E-B parking lot late last week. The family of Karen Lucchesi, a US Marine Corps veteran and 28-year firefighter retiree, confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that both her dog and vehicle have been found. Both were taken out of an H-E-B parking lot on Military Drive and Pleasanton Road on Thursday.
KSAT 12
‘We do not have the capacity’: ACS looking to re-home 11 animals not chosen by transport shelters
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is asking anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting a new furry friend to do so, as time is of the essence for nearly 15 of its animals. “If you’ve been considering adopting a shelter pet or fostering a pet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
KVUE
Six San Antonio teens making rap video in custody after waving guns around at apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video. Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns. Residents in the area watched the response unfold.
SAISD high school teacher accused of inappropriately texting former student
The former student reported the messages, police said.
myfoxzone.com
Investigators need your help identifying robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. Officials say a 2007 Nissan X-Terra was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road in far north Bexar County on August 14, with a wallet inside the vehicle. The suspect used the stolen...
KSAT 12
San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say
A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police. Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said. The student who received the messages...
KENS 5
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
Police say alcohol to blame for deadly crash that killed passenger on north side
SAN ANTONIO — Police say alcohol is to blame for a deadly crash that killed the passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado. It happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 281 North on the north side of town. Police say the driver was speeding, and swerving between vehicles before he lost...
Comments / 0