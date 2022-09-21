Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Noozhawk
UCSB Volleyball Dominates Fifth Set to Win Big West Opener at UC San Diego
UCSB dominated the fifth set and won its Big West women's volleyball opener at UC San Diego on Friday night. The scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-4. The Gauchos went on a 13-2 run, hit. 353 and held the host Tritons to just two kills and a negative .174 hitting average in the final set.
Noozhawk
Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa
After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Golfer Jeffrey Forster Representing First Tee Central Coast at PGA Event in Pebble Beach
San Marcos High golf team member Jeffrey Forster has been selected to represent the First Tee Central Coast chapter at this week's PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Forster will be joined by Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo at...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Lose; Santa Ynez Beats Atascadero
The Santa Barbara girls golf team faced a tough Righetti squad Thursday, losing 248 to 272 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. Ella Arce posted the low score for the Dons, shooting a 45. Righetti’s Grace Minetti took medalist honors with a 44. “Senior captain Ella Arce has led...
Noozhawk
Environmental Defense Center, City of Lompoc Settle Lawsuit Over Wastewater Discharge
The Environmental Defense Center and the City of Lompoc have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that the wastewater treatment facility improperly released contaminated water into a pair of waterways. EDC attorneys filed the federal lawsuit against the city in early 2021, alleging violations of the federal Water Pollution...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa
The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
Noozhawk
D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart
I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener
The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu
The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
Noozhawk
SBCC Roundup: Soccer Teams Post Shutouts Against Canyons
Forward Bart Muns did all the scoring for the SBCC men’s soccer team in a 3-0 win over College of the Canyons. It was the seventh multi-goal performance in Muns’ SBCC career. He has seven goals on the season. SBCC earned its second shutout of the season, with...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
Noozhawk
New COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Dose Available Throughout County; Providers See High Demand
With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized by state and federal agencies, the updated booster is available throughout Santa Barbara County with increased demand. The new booster dose is intended to provide more protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with two components of mRNA — one from...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Stays in Channel League Hunt With Sweep; Cate Loses to La Reina; Laguna Blanca Sweeps
The Dos Pueblos girls came out of the gates strong to stay in the Channel League mix with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Buena at home on Thursday. The Chargers are now 7-2 in league play and 16-5 overall. “I really loved the fight and consistent effort we displayed...
Noozhawk
Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival
The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Boys Water Polo Loses to Villanova Prep; Carpinteria Falls to Buena
Bishop Diego started with a 3-0 first quarter lead, but ended up losing 8-5 to Villanova Prep in a Tri-Valley League game played at Cate Thursday. Paul Zoltoski led the Cardinals with two goals, and Capri Aquistapace and Austin Carty scored a goal apiece. Reagan Adams had 11 saves, and scored a full-court goal.
Noozhawk
Suspect in Knife Attack Arrested at Goleta Shopping Center
The search for a suspect in an assault led to the heavy presence of law enforcement officers at a Goleta shopping center on Friday before the man was taken into custody. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — near the Home Depot store at the Camino Real Marketplace, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Noozhawk
David Buso’s 3 TDs, Greg Tripathi’s 50-Yard Field Goal Lead Dos Pueblos in 27-0 Win
Running back David Buso rushed for three touchdowns in his return to the lineup, leading Dos Pueblos to a 27-0 football win at winless Channel Islands on Friday night. It was the first Channel League victory for the Chargers (3-3, 1-3), who were coming off three straight losses and were outscored 119-24. Channel Islands, in its first year in the league, fell to 0-2 in league and 0-5 overall.
