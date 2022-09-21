ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa

After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa

The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart

I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener

The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu

The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Ucsb#Science And Technology#Charity#Ocean Science Research
Noozhawk

SBCC Roundup: Soccer Teams Post Shutouts Against Canyons

Forward Bart Muns did all the scoring for the SBCC men’s soccer team in a 3-0 win over College of the Canyons. It was the seventh multi-goal performance in Muns’ SBCC career. He has seven goals on the season. SBCC earned its second shutout of the season, with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Charities
Noozhawk

Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Suspect in Knife Attack Arrested at Goleta Shopping Center

The search for a suspect in an assault led to the heavy presence of law enforcement officers at a Goleta shopping center on Friday before the man was taken into custody. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — near the Home Depot store at the Camino Real Marketplace, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

David Buso’s 3 TDs, Greg Tripathi’s 50-Yard Field Goal Lead Dos Pueblos in 27-0 Win

Running back David Buso rushed for three touchdowns in his return to the lineup, leading Dos Pueblos to a 27-0 football win at winless Channel Islands on Friday night. It was the first Channel League victory for the Chargers (3-3, 1-3), who were coming off three straight losses and were outscored 119-24. Channel Islands, in its first year in the league, fell to 0-2 in league and 0-5 overall.
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy