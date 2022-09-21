SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74 year old Lewisville accountant was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 48 years in prison for operating a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million."You inflicted so much pain this is all I could do for the victims," U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said as he sentenced Nix to what amounts to a life sentence.Nix, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, promised his tax clients high interest returns...

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO