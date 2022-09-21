Read full article on original website
Man drowns in Fort Worth pond
A man is dead from drowning in Fort Worth, but investigators still have many unanswered questions. It happened at the big pond between the Target and the Costco on Overton Ridge near I-20 and Bryant Irvin.
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
Made in Tarrant: Good & Tasty Bakes
What: Good & Tasty Bakes was created by a mother/daughter (Joey Weir and Lauren Jo Gandillon, respectively) duo from Fort Worth who wanted to enjoy sweet bakery items while still eating healthy. Good & Tasty Bakes makes cheesecakes that are grain-free, all-natural, keto-friendly and made with no added sugar. All products are certified gluten-free through the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), a program of the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
North Texas mom starts foundation honoring late daughter who died from sickle cell
The Aliyah is Healed Foundation was created by local mom LeTisa Carter.
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
Storm damage reported across much of Dallas-Fort Worth
Heavy weather rocked Dallas-Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, leaving a trail of debris, damage and frayed nerves. Winds took down trees and tree limbs which, in turn, took down power lines.
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
I-Team: Lewisville accountant sentenced to 48 years in prison for Ponzi scheme
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74 year old Lewisville accountant was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 48 years in prison for operating a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million."You inflicted so much pain this is all I could do for the victims," U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said as he sentenced Nix to what amounts to a life sentence.Nix, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, promised his tax clients high interest returns...
Remains identified as Dallas woman who vanished a year ago
Remains found in Dallas County last month have now been identified as those of a 26-year-old woman who vanished more than a year ago.
Report says this Dallas restaurant serves one of the best quesadillas in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’ve got a reputable publication telling you one of the best quesadillas in the world can be found in Dallas, Texas, you listen. TasteAtlas put out a list of the best quesadillas in the world, according to food experts. Naturally, Mexico is king when it comes to finding the best quesadilla with not only the top three spots but two more spots in the top 10 spots in the world.
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
