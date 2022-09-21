Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots in Anderson restaurant parking lot, chases victim in car, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s office say a man was arrested Monday after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot over the weekend. Deputies say that an argument carried over into a restaurant parking lot Saturday on Highway 86. That argument led to...
Missing Greenville teenager found safe, but Anderson teen remains missing
Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies and K9’s are conducting an active search for 14-year-old Makyla Ann Sweeney who has been missing since just before 8:00 P.M. Sunday night.
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say missing teen found safe in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a runaway teenager has been found and is safe. Deputies say 14-year-old Makyla Ann Sweeney was located on Monday.
SC deputy dies after crash along I-85, SLED ID’s suspects in incident
Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
RELATED PEOPLE
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates stabbing incident – Hwy. 86
Anderson County Deputies responded to a reported active shooter Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 86 and I-85. When deputies arrived they found one individual who had apparently been stabbed. Medshore and several QRV’s also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
One dead, two others injured in shooting at Upstate pool hall
A weekend shooting at an Upstate pool hall left one person dead and two others injured. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just after 11 PM Friday night at World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road in Greenville.
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
Suspect arrested following weekend shots fired incident
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says, a suspect is facing numerous charges following an incident over the weekend. Investigators arrested Jonlee Chad Ricks on multiple charges Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputies investigating early morning shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a shooting early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were called to Matthew's Entertainment on Augusta Road about 5:15 a.m. They say when they arrived, they learned one gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital....
Early morning shooting sends 1 to hospital in Gaffney
Police in Gaffney are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
WYFF4.com
Man, woman injured in shooting outside Greenville County apartments, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Deputies say it happened outside of the Hampton Avenue Ext. Apartments around 3 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they say they found a car with gunshots where three people had been sitting inside.
Comments / 0