Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckersdental.com
Return on investment for oral health interventions: 4 CDC stats
The U.S. healthcare system could save up to $100 million each year if dental practices screened for certain chronic conditions, according to CDC data. The CDC compiled data on return on investments from oral health interventions such as community water fluoridation, school sealant programs and medical-dental integrated care. Here are...
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
People with ‘poor dental hygiene’ more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study finds
People with poor dental health and tooth loss are 21 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life, according to a new study. Academics at the University of Eastern Finland analysed 47 studies from around the world to conclude that those with poor oral health are also 23 per cent more likely to develop cognitive decline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When A Bad Taste In Your Mouth May Be More Serious Than What You Ate
If you're experiencing dysgeusia (a strange or bad taste in the mouth), you should think about why your taste has changed. Here are some possible reasons.
TODAY.com
Study shows menstrual blood can be used as a non-invasive way to detect endometriosis
In her 20s, Christie Reuter experienced cramping and heavy periods that worsened over time. “I was in so much pain that I knew something was wrong,” the 37-year-old from West Islip, New York, told TODAY. “It’s hard to go about daily life just in pain, knowing like it’s more than just a week of cramps. I get pain when I ovulate as well and sometimes I get random pain for no reason.”
New Injection Could Help Heal Spinal Cord Injuries: Study
Currently, treatment for severe injury is limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally.
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest partnership boosts dental care access for those with disabilities
DentaQuest, a dental benefits provider, partnered with Partners Health Plan, a nonprofit managed care organization, to increase access to oral health care and improve outcomes for those with disabilities. Under the partnership, DentaQuest will provide dental benefits and specialized services to Partners Health Plan members, according to a Sept. 22...
RELATED PEOPLE
beckersdental.com
Dental groups urge CMS to increase dental surgery access at ASCs
A dental coalition is urging CMS to increase access to dental surgeries at ASCs. The coalition is led by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, and American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, according to a Sept. 21 news release. In comments filed Sept. 13, the coalition...
studyfinds.org
Revolutionary injection shows ability to repair spinal cord injuries
LONDON — A revolutionary injection that could repair spinal cord injuries has been developed by scientists. According to a new study, paralyzed mice regrew nerves within three months following weekly injections of the drug TTK21. “This work shows that a drug called TTK21 that is administered systemically once/week after...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
studyfinds.org
New dental gel treats gum disease by stopping inflammation
NEW YORK — A dental gel for gum disease may provide a cure for the condition by protecting people from harmful inflammation in the mouth. Researchers in New York say the topical therapy could potentially revolutionize treatment of a condition that affects almost half of adults over 30. It blocks the receptor for a metabolic byproduct called succinate — changing the makeup of mouth bacteria.
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
Get to know the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body.
MedicalXpress
Academics make stronger connections between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease
Researchers at the School of Dentistry, University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) were the first to report the link between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease. Now two new studies from the same research group at the School of Dentistry demonstrate that progress is being made in making much stronger connections between gum disease in the mouth and deteriorating brain function.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Mouthwash Be Bad For You?
Mouthwash certainly has many health benefits to offer. However, certain ingredients in oral rinses could have adverse effects on our health.
beckersdental.com
Pregnant, postpartum Medicaid enrollees to receive dental coverage at least 60 days after pregnancy
All 50 states and Washington, D.C., will offer dental coverage for Medicaid enrollees who are pregnant and postpartum through at least 60 days after pregnancy starting Oct. 1, CMS reported in a Sept. 22 news release. "Medicaid is a primary payer of maternity care in the U.S., covering nearly half...
MedicalXpress
New study explains the link between diabetes and urinary tract infections
Lower immunity and recurring infections are common in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show that the immune systems of people with diabetes have lower levels of the antimicrobial peptide psoriasin, which compromises the urinary bladder's cell barrier, increasing the risk of urinary tract infection. The study is published in Nature Communications.
verywellhealth.com
Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes: Overview
Bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) is most often associated with the treatment of obesity, but it is increasingly being recommended for managing diabetes. Many people are able to achieve remission from their diabetes after a gastric bypass or a sleeve gastrectomy. This surgery may be recommended for people with diabetes even when not also diagnosed with obesity.
Comments / 0