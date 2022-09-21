ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: “Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, I knew...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 25, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.87, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.86 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago, and is up 39 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
City
Clearmont, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
FORT LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State

PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Cowboy State Daily#Wyomingites
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group representing Wyoming’s banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died

One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
JACKSON, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 4 2022

All 3 Sheridan teams were victorious on the road this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Thunder Basin at 7pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Newcastle at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is...
BUFFALO, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
cowboystatedaily.com

Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it’s impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say “right-to-repair” advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

WY Republicans Choose Finalists For Secretary Of State Position

The Wyoming Republican Party has selected the 3 finalists to be the Secretary of State until the end of this year, and a Sheridan man is among them. Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller along with Karl Allred and Marti Halverson, were the 3 that received the most votes, during Saturday’s (September 24th) Wyoming Republican Party special meeting held in Pavillion.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming ballot features Constitutional Amendments

Two Wyoming constitutional amendments are up for a vote during the general election. Constitutional amendment A has to do with how counties and municipalities can invest their funds. Currently the Wyoming Constitution allows the state to invest state funds in equities such as the stock of corporations, but does not...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck

Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Early voting start today in Wyoming

September 23, 2022 — Early voting begins today in Wyoming. The in-person general election voting date is November 8. In Sweetwater County, voters can request an absentee ballot at the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office in Green River or by calling the County Clerk’s office. Residents can also go online at the Sweetwater County website or via mail request.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy