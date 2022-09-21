Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: "Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone's 150th Anniversary, I knew...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 25, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.87, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.86 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago, and is up 39 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement: Missing Man Believed To Have Died In Yellowstone Hot Thermal
Wyoming's Department of Criminal Investigation has announced that a 70-year-old Asian male is missing and is believed to be deceased in a thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. "Il Hun Ro, age 70, was last seen in Yellowstone National Park,...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn't make the list...
Newcastle Science Teacher Named 2023 Wyoming Teacher of the Year
The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release on Thursday that Zach Beam, a science teacher at Newcastle High School, has been named Wyoming's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Brian Schroeder, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in the release:. "Zach has the ability to bring...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
At the edge of America's frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious "Lady in Green" who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State
PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can't eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn't an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’
A group representing Wyoming's banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival
Proving there ain't no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel's Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there's some debate whether former University of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died
One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 4 2022
All 3 Sheridan teams were victorious on the road this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Thunder Basin at 7pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Newcastle at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it's impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say "right-to-repair" advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
Sheridan Media
WY Republicans Choose Finalists For Secretary Of State Position
The Wyoming Republican Party has selected the 3 finalists to be the Secretary of State until the end of this year, and a Sheridan man is among them. Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller along with Karl Allred and Marti Halverson, were the 3 that received the most votes, during Saturday’s (September 24th) Wyoming Republican Party special meeting held in Pavillion.
Wyoming ballot features Constitutional Amendments
Two Wyoming constitutional amendments are up for a vote during the general election. Constitutional amendment A has to do with how counties and municipalities can invest their funds. Currently the Wyoming Constitution allows the state to invest state funds in equities such as the stock of corporations, but does not...
county17.com
Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck
Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
wyo4news.com
Early voting start today in Wyoming
September 23, 2022 — Early voting begins today in Wyoming. The in-person general election voting date is November 8. In Sweetwater County, voters can request an absentee ballot at the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office in Green River or by calling the County Clerk’s office. Residents can also go online at the Sweetwater County website or via mail request.
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position
Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
