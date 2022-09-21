ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic

A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Multi-vehicle collision sends one vehicle down hillside

A multi-vehicle collision sent at least one car down the side of a hillside in Newhall late Thursday night. According to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash was first reported at 10:15 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue. “We were on...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
City
Newhall, CA
Local
California Traffic
2urbangirls.com

Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line

WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Heavy Traffic#California Highway Patrol#The Fire Department#The Chp Newhall Office
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country

Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman ejected from car after fatal crash, others flee scene

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 dead following fiery multi-car crash in Wilmington

Two people are dead following a multi-car crash in Wilmington Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on N. Avalon Boulevard. Following the crash, one of the cars burst into flames. When first responders arrived the fire was out, but the vehicle was flipped onto its side, with at least one person trapped inside. Firefighters detailed that one person in each vehicle died in the collision. One person is believed to have died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, while the second person died due to the flames that engulfed their vehicle. "Sadly both patients (one in the auto fire and one trapped in the 2nd vehicle) were determined dead on scene," firefighters revealed in a statement. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy