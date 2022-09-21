Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic
A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
2-Vehicle Collision with Downed Traffic Light Land on Front Yard of Home
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a downed traffic light all landed onto the front yard of a home in the Valinda community within the San Gabriel Valley on Friday night, Sept. 23, around 11:09 p.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and Los Angeles...
signalscv.com
Multi-vehicle collision sends one vehicle down hillside
A multi-vehicle collision sent at least one car down the side of a hillside in Newhall late Thursday night. According to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash was first reported at 10:15 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue. “We were on...
SUV Burns After Crash into Building Ruptures Gas Line
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters were challenged early Saturday morning, Sept. 24, when a single vehicle crash into a building struck a gas line causing the… Read more "SUV Burns After Crash into Building Ruptures Gas Line"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
8 hurt, traffic snarled after multi-vehicle crash on eastbound 105 Freeway in Westchester
The Los Angeles Fire Department said eight people were transported for injuries. According to a traffic incident log, an infant was among the injured.
KTLA.com
Video: LASD chopper hoists car crash victims to safety after 200-foot fall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to hoist two people from a car that fell 200 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway. Video taken from the perspective of those aboard the chopper shows one victim being hoisted up to the...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck Crashes on 710 Freeway, Trapping Driver
A big rig crashed and overturned on the Long Beach (710) Freeway, temporarily trapping the driver inside the truck's cab and tying up morning commuter traffic Friday.
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at Devonshire Street, finding the victim on the freeway and forcing the highway to shut down for hours.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
signalscv.com
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country
Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
I-5 Traffic Collision Impacts Multiple Vehicles, Shuts Down Freeway in Both Directions
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in three additional vehicles sustaining damage on the I-5 Freeway involving both northbound and southbound lanes Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1:49 a.m. in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The collision was initially reported as a rollover traffic collision...
2urbangirls.com
Woman ejected from car after fatal crash, others flee scene
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the...
KTLA.com
Police investigating homicide in South L.A., suspect still at large
A man in his 30s is dead after being shot in South Los Angeles near the intersection of 91st Street and Wadsworth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt was last...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2 dead following fiery multi-car crash in Wilmington
Two people are dead following a multi-car crash in Wilmington Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on N. Avalon Boulevard. Following the crash, one of the cars burst into flames. When first responders arrived the fire was out, but the vehicle was flipped onto its side, with at least one person trapped inside. Firefighters detailed that one person in each vehicle died in the collision. One person is believed to have died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, while the second person died due to the flames that engulfed their vehicle. "Sadly both patients (one in the auto fire and one trapped in the 2nd vehicle) were determined dead on scene," firefighters revealed in a statement. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
Comments / 0