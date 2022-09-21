Two people are dead following a multi-car crash in Wilmington Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on N. Avalon Boulevard. Following the crash, one of the cars burst into flames. When first responders arrived the fire was out, but the vehicle was flipped onto its side, with at least one person trapped inside. Firefighters detailed that one person in each vehicle died in the collision. One person is believed to have died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, while the second person died due to the flames that engulfed their vehicle. "Sadly both patients (one in the auto fire and one trapped in the 2nd vehicle) were determined dead on scene," firefighters revealed in a statement. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO