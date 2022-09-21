ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."

Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Watch: Florida HC Billy Napier restrained from going after referees

Billy Napier had to be restrained from going after the referees in Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Tennessee had the ball at the Florida 1-yard line late in the third quarter while leading the Gators 24-21. The Vols ran the ball on 2nd-and-goal for what appeared to be a touchdown, but Jabari Small was marked down inside the one.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success

Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team. And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Texans#Espn#American Football#Barstool Sports
Yardbarker

QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'

QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games

After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Chase Claypool gets real on his ‘confidence’ in Mitchell Trubisky through three games in 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ woes on offense was the theme of their Week 3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns. As was the case in the Steelers’ Week 2 home defeat to the New England Patriots, the Mitchell Trubisky-led offense failed to get in a groove against the Browns. Trubisky anchored three scoring drives and overall, the offense converted just one third down on the day.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy