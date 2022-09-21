Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Weather warms up over weekend in New Hampshire
Gusty winds along with a chilly feel Friday evening. Temperatures will be slightly milder in the 60s on Saturday but the winds will still be strong. Sunday highs approach 70, but so do rain showers in the afternoon. Showers likely on Monday then cooling off a bit by midweek next week.
WMUR.com
Video: Morning sun turns to rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A lot of changes for the second half of the weekend...increasing clouds and milder with a lighter breeze as the next system approaches. After some morning sunshine, clouds will win out this afternoon with a light southerly breeze. Some showers will start pushing in mid/late afternoon from southwest to northeast. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday September 25, 2022 at 6pm.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
WMUR.com
Last of the steady rainfall moving through New Hampshire after stormy morning
The first day of autumn in New Hampshire was a rainy one, with showers and some storms pushing through the state Thursday. The line of showers and storms sparked one brief severe thunderstorm warning before 9 a.m. for Rockingham County. Along with the steady rain for many spots, there were...
Register Citizen
NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday
The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
WGME
Stormy Thursday on tap, Hurricane Fiona's impacts to be felt in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and storms will begin early in the morning and continue through the middle of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. The rain should wrap up by the mid afternoon hours, with a few peeks of sun possible to finish Thursday.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain
Today (Wednesday, September 21), weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop. This report was originally reported by FOX 8. VIA | FOX 8. Timing threat for rain and storms looks to be...
Massachusetts weather: Severe thunderstorms Thursday in some areas
Thursday will bring a dose of wet weather to Massachusetts, with potentially strong to severe thunderstorms forecast to pass eastward over the state beginning early in the morning. The National Weather Service said the storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain, which could take out power in some areas....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lineworkers help in Bermuda after Hurricane Fiona
Lineworkers from New Hampshire are in Bermuda helping restore power after Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane Fiona hit Bermuda with heavy rain and wind Friday as it powered through the Atlantic Ocean. Lineman Logan Huldgren said they are there to help get the lights back on. "We arrived Thursday afternoon just before...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters react to seeing what is believed to be Space-X rocket flying over New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A light that streaked across the Granite State skies on Saturday night is believed to be the Space-X Falcon 8 Starlink. The light grabbed the attention of Granite Staters and filled up the internet with people guessing what it was. "Pure excitement honestly. Just so stoked...
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho
The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
WMUR.com
New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
WMUR.com
14th annual Stiletto Sprint struts through Portsmouth to boost NH Big Brothers Big Sisters
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — High heels were racing through the streets of Portsmouth on Saturday for the 14th annual Stiletto Sprint. The race is a unique tradition and pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Racers of all kinds gathered in teams of four to complete a 40-yard dash, all...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
