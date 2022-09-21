ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire: Texas series 'should' continue, but Longhorns afraid to get beat

Texas Tech landed the biggest win of the Joey McGuire era to date Saturday when the Red Raiders held off Texas 37-34 in overtime. The Longhorns entered the game ranked, with their lone loss coming to Alabama in the season's second game. But Texas Tech, which previously knocked off a ranked Houston team in Lubbock in overtime, made the plays it needed to to pull off the upset.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Texas Longhorns OT loss to Texas Tech, Bijan Robinson fumble leave national media stunned

If fans had questions about first-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, ask no more. The Red Raiders are 3-1 and have two AP Top 25 wins under their new coach exiting September, the latest at 34-31 win against the No. 22 Texas Longhorns for the team's first home win against their in-state rival since upsetting then top-ranked Texas in 2008. And just like 14 years ago, fans were storming the field in Lubbock when the dust settled after field goals by each team in the final minute sent things to overtime.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy