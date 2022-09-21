Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Why African Nations Are Mostly Silent on China's Rights Record
Johannesburg, South Africa — Most African states have stayed silent as Western nations and rights groups condemn China over a recent United Nations human rights report on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The report, published by then-U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
Voice of America
Poverty and Inflation: Egypt's Economy Hit by Global Turmoil
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Stores are selling winter clothes from last season in the middle of summer. Repair shops lack spare parts for appliances. There's a waiting list to buy a new car. Egypt, a country of more than 103 million people, is running low on foreign currency...
Voice of America
South Sudan Hopes Planned Port in Djibouti Will Increase Market Access, Profits
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Officials in South Sudan confirmed this month they have bought land on the coast of Djibouti to build a port. South Sudan says the port will be key for exporting the country’s crude oil, which currently goes through Sudan, as well as for importing goods, most of which come through the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Faith in Hong Kong Press Freedom Sinks to Record Low
HONG KONG — Hong Kong journalists' faith in the city being a free press hub has sunk to a record low, with 97% saying the reporting environment has become much worse, according to an annual survey. Jointly conducted by the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) and the Hong Kong...
Voice of America
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
Voice of America
Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait
United Nations — China’s foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that only when China is “completely reunified” can there be “enduring peace” across the Taiwan Strait. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of...
Voice of America
Report: Large Food Companies Face Big Losses Due to Climate Change
Researchers say top food businesses could lose 25 percent of their value by 2030 if they do not meet world climate goals. The study was presented recently at Climate Week New York, an event linked to the gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly. The research comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Dow Hits 2022 Low as Markets Sell Off on Recession Fears
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes of interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday at its lowest point of the year. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low.
Voice of America
US Scientists, Engineers Help Ukrainian Orphans Stay Occupied Amid War
The war in Ukraine has created millions of child refugees. And many of Ukraine’s 100- thousand plus children in the nation’s system of orphanages have also been displaced. A group of US scientists is trying to help, as Ksenia Turkova reports. Camera: Alexey Zonov.
Voice of America
Africa Air Traffic Control Strike Grounds Flights Across Region
Dakar, senegal — An air traffic control strike grounded flights in and out of West and Central Africa on Friday, causing chaos for passengers traveling to Europe and the United States and inside the continent. Staff at the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), which...
Voice of America
US Asks UN Rights Council to Debate China Rights Abuses
The United States on Monday called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to organize a debate on rights violations in China's Xinjiang region, following a report warning of possible crimes against humanity. Washington presented the first-ever draft resolution to the top U.N. rights body focused on China, asking it to...
Voice of America
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea, Says South
Tokyo — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, extending what has already been a record-breaking number of North Korean launches this year. South Korea’s defense ministry said the North fired a short-range ballistic missile from the...
Voice of America
Deadly Diseases Rise as War Limits Vaccinations in Ethiopia
Deadly diseases like measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia’s Tigray area. Vaccination rates have fallen sharply there during the almost two-year-long civil war. The percentage of children receiving usual vaccinations has fallen below 10 percent this year, data from the Tigray Health Bureau shows....
Voice of America
Uganda Says Ebola Caseload Rises to 16 as Outbreak Grows
Kampala — Uganda said on Sunday its Ebola caseload had jumped to 16 people while a further 18 people also likely had the disease, fueling fears of a spreading outbreak that involves a strain for which a vaccine has not yet been found. In a tweet, the Ministry of...
Voice of America
Cheetahs Once Again Live in India After 70 Years
For the first time since 1952, wild cheetahs are living in India. Eight of the big cats arrived Saturday from the southern African nation of Namibia. They are part of a reintroduction program and will live in a large open space. Cheetahs once lived in India, but died out about 70 years ago. Scientists hope the cats will learn to hunt deer and other wild animals in the area. And they hope the cheetahs will reproduce.
Voice of America
Though Lauded Abroad, Japan’s Abe Leaves Complicated Legacy at Home
Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are attending Tuesday’s state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It’s a reflection of the Japanese leader’s immense popularity abroad. But Abe, who was assassinated in July, leaves a more divided legacy at home, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Tokyo.
ASIA・
Voice of America
11 Killed by Cattle Rustlers in North Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern Kenya by cattle rustlers whom they had been chasing, police said Sunday. The theft of livestock or quarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities...
Voice of America
US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More
Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
Voice of America
Iranians in Greece Cut Hair to Protest Iranian Woman’s Death
Iranians living in Greece cut their hair, September 24, 2022, during a demonstration over the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody. (Reuters)
Comments / 0