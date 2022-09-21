Read full article on original website
Voice of America
11 Killed by Cattle Rustlers in North Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern Kenya by cattle rustlers whom they had been chasing, police said Sunday. The theft of livestock or quarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities...
Voice of America
South Sudan Hopes Planned Port in Djibouti Will Increase Market Access, Profits
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Officials in South Sudan confirmed this month they have bought land on the coast of Djibouti to build a port. South Sudan says the port will be key for exporting the country’s crude oil, which currently goes through Sudan, as well as for importing goods, most of which come through the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
Voice of America
Kenya's 'Marathon King' Inspires Runners After Beating World Record
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge is spurring young athletes to follow in his footsteps after breaking his own world record Sunday in Berlin. Cheers erupted from the crowd Sunday at Nairobi's Karura Forest as they watched Kipchoge race on TV. The watch party followed an amateur marathon organized by the Friends of Karura Forest to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Voice of America
Cheetahs Once Again Live in India After 70 Years
For the first time since 1952, wild cheetahs are living in India. Eight of the big cats arrived Saturday from the southern African nation of Namibia. They are part of a reintroduction program and will live in a large open space. Cheetahs once lived in India, but died out about 70 years ago. Scientists hope the cats will learn to hunt deer and other wild animals in the area. And they hope the cheetahs will reproduce.
Voice of America
Uganda Says Ebola Caseload Rises to 16 as Outbreak Grows
Kampala — Uganda said on Sunday its Ebola caseload had jumped to 16 people while a further 18 people also likely had the disease, fueling fears of a spreading outbreak that involves a strain for which a vaccine has not yet been found. In a tweet, the Ministry of...
Voice of America
Why African Nations Are Mostly Silent on China's Rights Record
Johannesburg, South Africa — Most African states have stayed silent as Western nations and rights groups condemn China over a recent United Nations human rights report on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The report, published by then-U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
Voice of America
Lagos Observes 'Car Free Day' to Promote Cleaner Air
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos is the most congested city in Africa and has some of its worst air pollution. To highlight the problems, Lagos authorities on Sunday held the first Car Free Day, asking drivers to instead walk or ride a bicycle. Cyclist Dimeji Olawale...
Voice of America
Deadly Diseases Rise as War Limits Vaccinations in Ethiopia
Deadly diseases like measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia’s Tigray area. Vaccination rates have fallen sharply there during the almost two-year-long civil war. The percentage of children receiving usual vaccinations has fallen below 10 percent this year, data from the Tigray Health Bureau shows....
Voice of America
Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike in West and Central Africa
Dakar — A 48-hour strike by air traffic controllers in West and Central Africa has been suspended, their union said Saturday. The strike, which started Friday, has disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports Saturday. The Union of Air Traffic Controllers’ Unions (USYCAA),...
Voice of America
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
South African woman sets world record for eating chicken feet
A South African woman earned a Guinness World Record by eating 4.26 ounces of chicken feet in 60 seconds.
Voice of America
Scientists Estimate the Ant Population on Earth
Researchers have made the most in-depth estimate yet of the world’s ant population. The total number of these resourceful insects was estimated to be 20 quadrillion. A quadrillion is expressed with a one, followed by 15 zeros. The estimate means that there are about 2.5 million ants on Earth for every human.
Voice of America
Death Toll from Boat Capsize in Bangladesh Rises to 40
DHAKA, BANGLADESH — Rescue workers recovered 15 more bodies on Monday after a boat carrying religious pilgrims capsized in Bangladesh, taking the death toll to 40 with scores still missing, police said. The small boat packed primarily with women and children on their way to a popular temple flipped...
