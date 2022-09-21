Usman Garuba, Alperen Sengun Lift Rockets Optimism Ahead Of Training Camp

Usman Garuba and Alperen Sengun add to the Houston Rockets' optimism following their impressive performances during the 2022 EuroBasket tournament.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets had a strong representation at the 2022 European Basketball tournament.

Usman Garuba helped Spain win a gold medal Sunday during the Berlin-based championship finale. Garuba, who recorded four assists and two blocks, helped Spain defeat France in an 88-76 victory. In addition to Garuba, Alperen Sengun helped lead the Turkish national team to a memorable run during the tournament.

The play of Garuba and Sengun has attributed to the sense of optimism surrounding the Rockets with training camp less than one week away.

"Alperen has been killing it, and Usman as well," Jae'Sean Tate said . "I am happy for them. I think the best thing for you to do at this time of the year is to play against high-level talent when preparing for the year. I am excited to have them back."

Both Garuba and Sengun will experience more responsibilities entering their sophomore season when compared to their rookie campaign. Sengun will take the helm as Houston's starting center following the trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in June.

Sengun's play during the EuroBasket tournament could be an indication of what to expect from the Turkish Native next season. While appearing in six games for his home country, Sengun averaged 16.5 points on 56.6 percent shooting from the field while adding 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

If he can sustain his level of play from the EuroBasket tournament, Sengun would be on a path to adding his name to the Rockets' Legacy of Bigs that features Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming.

Garuba's play en route to a gold medal wasn't as astonishing as Sengun's. But Garuba's performance during the tournament may be enough to solidify his role as the Rockets' backup center next season.

He missed out on the opportunity due to an ankle injury during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

Entering camp, Garuba, who now has the upper hand, will have stiff competition competing for Houston's backup center role with Boban Marjanovic and Bruno Fernando. He averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists during the European summer tournament.

"Alperen and Garuba have done great overseas," general manager Rafael Stone said. "I am happy with their progression. Some of the stuff we have asked them to work on — you can see the results."

The Rockets will hold their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 26. The team will begin training camp on Sept. 27 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN