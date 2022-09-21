Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Fall making its presence known this week
Fall will continue to make its presence known over the next couple of days, with cool mornings and warm afternoons in the forecast. Although Monday will start off on a chilly note, mostly sunny skies will help push temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon. It will be a very comfortable day outside a high near 77° in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Dry, yet pleasant ending to September
Windy conditions around the area will continue Monday, but gusts will not be as strong as they were over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday saw wind gusts recorded over 30 mph in Lincoln, but models show possible gusts for the beginning of the week to be around 20 mph.
klkntv.com
Streets Alive brings people together for a day of fun outdoors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln is full of different trails for hiking and biking. The decades long event highlighted trails throughout Lincoln, showcasing the different parts of the city they go through. People were also taught the art of fencing, while they enjoyed the outdoors. “We always have a pretty fun...
klkntv.com
Pumpkin run get’s kids moving as they run through the Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- After a few years of being stuck inside, the annual event was finally back in person on Sunday. Parents and their children took part in the run which covered much of the Haymarket to show the city just how fast they could be. “You know we love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police honor Mario Herrera with 7.5-mile march across Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees of the Lincoln Police Department walked 7.5 miles across the capital city on Saturday. And it was no easy task. Each of the 29 participants carried a 35-pound rucksack on their back and as a group, carried nearly 1,000-pounds of sandbags. The march was called the Ruck for Resiliency in Honor of Mario Herrera.
klkntv.com
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
klkntv.com
1 dead following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man is dead after two vehicle accident at SW 19th St and W O St around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. A white Hyundai sedan pulled onto W O St in front of a westbound black Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was...
klkntv.com
Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
klkntv.com
Carbon dioxide shortage could threaten breweries across the US
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Your favorite beers could be missing from shelves in the coming months. Carbon dioxide, which helps block oxidization in brews, could become more scarce thanks to kinks in the supply chain, NPR reports. Brewers are now worried that this possible shortage would cause production cuts...
klkntv.com
Family Fall Fun Night brings a Lincoln school community together
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local school celebrated Family Fall Fun Night on Friday to bring families and school staff together. Beattie Elementary School had games, food and plenty of kid-oriented activities for the community to enjoy. “Everybody always loves it,” said Rachel Fyfe, school coordinator. The event...
klkntv.com
1 person in critical condition following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- According to the Lincoln Police Department, 1 person was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a collision between a car and motorcycle at NW 19th street and O street. NW 18th through NW 20th was closed for several hours for officers to investigate the collision....
klkntv.com
Lincoln man breaks into Harley-Davidson, steals motorcycles and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested after police say he broke into Frontier Harley-Davidson on Friday morning and stole motorcycles. Around 8:33 a.m., employees called Lincoln Police after finding a shattered window at the store near Northwest 40th and West O Streets. Items were also stolen...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Sept. 23
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are four of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Pius X 41, Crete 12: Senior fullback Matt Bohy scored three times for the Thunderbolts in Channel 8’s Game of the Week. Waverly 35, York 7: The Vikings had...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
klkntv.com
John Cook earns 800th career win as Huskers defeat Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska volleyball swept Michigan State on Friday night, giving coach John Cook his 800th career win. The No. 3 Huskers defeated Michigan State 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 in their Big Ten opener. Madi Kubik led Nebraska in kills, with 14, and added four digs and an...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in West O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed during a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. a sedan pulled onto west O Street in front of a westbound motorcycle. Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as Jeffrey Zieger, 45, of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Seward Blue Jays earn blowout win in homecoming game against Gering Bulldogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward moves to 4-1 after showing utter dominance in its Friday night homecoming matchup against the Gering Bulldogs. After four quarters, Seward won 42-7. Seward’s defense was aggressive through the entire game, holding the offense to only seven points. In the first quarter, Seward...
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
Comments / 0