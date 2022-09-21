ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

pymnts

Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options

Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
pymnts

Dick’s, Macy’s Join Mounting Retail Seasonal Hiring Trend; Staffing Shortages Loom

Fast access to pay is one of the benefits retail chains are offering as they compete for employees to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering potential candidates its optional DailyPay, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 26) press release, while Macy’s is offering instant access to earned wages, it said in a Monday press release.
pymnts

Checkout Experience Decisive in Turning Deal-Seekers into Loyal Customers

When is a great deal not great enough? When a consumer’s preferred merchant offers a seamless checkout experience that’s too satisfying and reliable to give up for $5 off. That’s a key learning from PYMNTS research into consumer behavior when checkout experience goes toe to toe with discounting, and even as inflation rages, experience tends to win.
pymnts

Grocery Subscription Engagement Rose 8% in Q2

As consumers grow increasingly comfortable using eCommerce channels to get their food needs met, online grocery subscriptions are on the rise. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” which draws from surveys of census-balanced panels of more than 15,000 consumers across 11 key economies, finds that usage of grocery subscription services jumped 8% between Q1 2022 and Q2 2022.
pymnts

German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance

Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
pymnts

Restaurants Still Struggle to Drive Digital Adoption

As economic challenges continue for restaurants and their customers alike, these businesses are finding that consumers’ ordering channel preferences can put additional pressure on their margins. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Food Aggregators Find Their Footing,” which drew from an August survey of more...
pymnts

Who’s Going Connected Grocery Shopping This Weekend?

As eCommerce becomes the norm for food purchases, digital technologies are increasingly making their way into grocers’ and restaurants’ physical spaces, PYMNTS research and news coverage this week reveals. Instacart, for one, announced the launch of its Connected Stores tech suite on Monday (Sept. 19), offering such products...
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
pymnts

Instacart IPO Prep Includes Staff, Spending Reductions

Instacart has been laying off staff and cutting down on new hires as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO), a report from The Information said Saturday (Sept. 24). The company has fired some of its over 3,000 employees after it had midyear performance reviews. The report, citing anonymous sources, said Instacart fired at least three senior-level employees in the past few weeks — though no top management was fired.
pymnts

Irish Life Partners With Stripe for Investment Platform

San Francisco-based FinTech Stripe has been selected as a strategic partner by the life insurance pensions provider Irish Life, which will integrate Stripe’s payment solutions into its Smart Invest app. Launched in 2021, Smart Invest helps Irish Life customers invest in a range of funds with different risk profiles...
pymnts

PNC Buys Restaurant POS Firm Linga to Expand Corporate Payments

The PNC Financial Services Group is acquiring Linga, a point of sale (POS) solutions firm, to further its expansion of corporate payments capabilities while enhancing its ability to serve hospitality and restaurant industry clients. Founded in 2004 and serving clients in 48 countries, Linga provides an all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating...
pymnts

Peloton's Marketing Head to Take Job at Design Software Firm Autodesk

Peloton Interactive’s global head of marketing, communications and memberships, Dara Treseder, will reportedly be leaving the firm after several other leaders of the company have done the same. Treseder joined the company in 2020 and will be leaving Oct. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Sept. 26). Peloton...
pymnts

PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project

A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams

Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
pymnts

Nuapay, Pay360 Parter to Accelerate Open Banking in UK

Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
pymnts

Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams

Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
pymnts

Olive Garden Parent Keeps Delivery Off its Table

Darden, the parent company of a range of popular full-service restaurant (FSR) brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and others, continues to opt out of the delivery game, despite widespread demand for the channel. Darden President and CEO Rick Cardenas argued on a call with analysts Thursday...
