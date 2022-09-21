ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

UK Bill Will Make It Easier to Seize Crypto in Money Laundering Cases

A proposed law in the U.K. will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze and recover cryptocurrency used by criminals to launder profits from illegal activity. The bill, introduced into the British Parliament on Thursday (Sept. 22), is designed to crack down on “kleptocrats, organized criminals and terrorists,” according to a news release on the U.K. government website.
Watchdog: Crooks Likely Jacked $45B From Pandemic Unemployment

Crooks likely used the Social Security numbers of dead people and prisoners plus filed claims in multiple states to steal more than $45 billion from the pandemic unemployment program, three times more than previous estimates. The expanded U.S. unemployment insurance program started in March 2020 paid out more than $872...
Congress Drills Bank Brass on Authorized Push Payments Fraud

The top brass of the country’s seven biggest financial institutions faced lawmakers in a second meeting on Capitol Hill about accountability, consumer protection, and compliance, with private peer-to-peer payment network Zelle emerging as a hot-button issue. Zelle has been in the hot seat over authorized push payment fraud and...
Calif. Gov. Newsom Vetoes Crypto Licensing Bill

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday (Sept. 23) that would have required crypto financial services businesses to have a special license to operate. Newsom said the Digital Financial Assets Law, which was passed by the state assembly and senate last month, would be “premature and costly.”. While...
