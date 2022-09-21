Read full article on original website
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
UK Bill Will Make It Easier to Seize Crypto in Money Laundering Cases
A proposed law in the U.K. will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze and recover cryptocurrency used by criminals to launder profits from illegal activity. The bill, introduced into the British Parliament on Thursday (Sept. 22), is designed to crack down on “kleptocrats, organized criminals and terrorists,” according to a news release on the U.K. government website.
Watchdog: Crooks Likely Jacked $45B From Pandemic Unemployment
Crooks likely used the Social Security numbers of dead people and prisoners plus filed claims in multiple states to steal more than $45 billion from the pandemic unemployment program, three times more than previous estimates. The expanded U.S. unemployment insurance program started in March 2020 paid out more than $872...
Congress Drills Bank Brass on Authorized Push Payments Fraud
The top brass of the country’s seven biggest financial institutions faced lawmakers in a second meeting on Capitol Hill about accountability, consumer protection, and compliance, with private peer-to-peer payment network Zelle emerging as a hot-button issue. Zelle has been in the hot seat over authorized push payment fraud and...
Calif. Gov. Newsom Vetoes Crypto Licensing Bill
California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday (Sept. 23) that would have required crypto financial services businesses to have a special license to operate. Newsom said the Digital Financial Assets Law, which was passed by the state assembly and senate last month, would be “premature and costly.”. While...
Report: Uzbek Firm Says Tech Issues Halted Processing Russian Mir Cards
Uzbekistan’s inter-bank processing center UZCARD has reportedly paused its processing of payments via the Bank of Russia’s National Card Payment System (NSPK)-issued Mir payment cards. UZCARD said the pause was caused by technical issues and was not in response to U.S. sanctions imposed last week on NSPK CEO...
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
Biden announces new travel rules to fight 'unnecessary hidden fees'
President Joe Biden announced new rules Monday requiring airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees customers could be charged, fighting what he called "unnecessary hidden fees" that were "weighing down family budgets."
