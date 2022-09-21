Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that sparked up twice overnight near northeast Spokane. Spokane County Fire District 9 (SCFD9) says they responded to the initial fire around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25. When they arrived, the fire was small, and crews were able to be completely extinguish it.
KHQ Right Now
Man dies in house fire in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A 78-year-old Hayden man died after suffering injuries from a house fire that happened on Sept. 24, according to Lieutenant Mark Ellis from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). At about 10:14 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 24, deputies with the KCSO responded to a report...
KHQ Right Now
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Kootenai County leaves one in hospital
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
KHQ Right Now
Whitworth University partners with Hilinski's Hope for College Football Mental Health Week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is set to partner with Hilinki's Hope (H3H) during College Football Mental Health Week from Oct. 1-8. H3H is a foundation started by Kym and Mark Hilinski in honor of their son Tyler, a former Washington State University quarterback, who died by suicide. The H3H website says their goal is to, "help colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes."
KHQ Right Now
As Gonzaga honors former standout Sophie Whittle, she and other women's players reflect on impact of Serena Williams
The most decorated and winningest player in the history of Gonzaga tennis had a banner hung in her honor inside of the Stevens Center on Saturday before the second day of the Gonzaga Hidden Duel Tournament. “It’s really special,” Whittle said. “I don’t really have any other words other than...
