Spokane, WA

Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash - Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that sparked up twice overnight near northeast Spokane. Spokane County Fire District 9 (SCFD9) says they responded to the initial fire around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25. When they arrived, the fire was small, and crews were able to be completely extinguish it.
Man dies in house fire in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A 78-year-old Hayden man died after suffering injuries from a house fire that happened on Sept. 24, according to Lieutenant Mark Ellis from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). At about 10:14 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 24, deputies with the KCSO responded to a report...
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
Whitworth University partners with Hilinski's Hope for College Football Mental Health Week

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is set to partner with Hilinki's Hope (H3H) during College Football Mental Health Week from Oct. 1-8. H3H is a foundation started by Kym and Mark Hilinski in honor of their son Tyler, a former Washington State University quarterback, who died by suicide. The H3H website says their goal is to, "help colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes."
