FOX Carolina
Greenville animal shelter seeking foster parents after kennel cough outbreak
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the upstate are running out of space to care for animals. Just two weeks ago South Carolina declared a state of emergency for all shelters. On top of that, Greenville County Animal Care is facing another hurdle. If you don’t want to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening this weekend in Greenville. It will be located at Fluor Field in Greenville’s West End Saturday morning, Oct. 1. Organizers say more than 600 communities hold walks each year. They also say the Walk to End Alzheimer's is...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
WYFF4.com
Blood drive planned for South Carolina boy hit by van on first day of school; update on his rehab
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A community blood drive has been planned for the boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina while he continues to make progress atLevine Children's in North Carolina. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the...
my40.tv
'I guess I was just a good target:' How to protect yourself from being scammed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone can be a target for scammers -- and when it comes to the elderly, thieves don’t pull their punches. Last year, those 60 years of age and older were hit for $1.7 billion dollars across the United States, according to the FBI’s Elder Fraud Report.
WYFF4.com
Driver dead following crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 276. They said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was attempting to make a left turn on the highway,...
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
Early morning shooting sends 1 to hospital in Gaffney
Police in Gaffney are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Plane crashes at Greenville Downtown Airport, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A plane crashed at the Greenville Downtown Airport Saturday morning, according to Robert Hoover, Public Relations Director for Greenville Downtown Airport. Hoover said the crash was due to pilot error. No injuries were reported. According to Hoover, the landing gear was damaged in the crash. The...
WYFF4.com
Upstate man struck and killed by train in Oconee County, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed by a train in Oconee County Friday night, according to Oconee County coroner Karl Addis. Nicky Paul Thibodeaux, 48, of Westminster was struck around 7:30 p.m. by a northbound freight train in Westminster, Addis said. According to Addis,...
Hackers steal Upstate fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Driver killed in midnight accident near Gray Court
A single-vehicle accident on Old Laurens Road near Gray Court claimed the life of the driver around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Ford Escape was killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking two signs, a tree and overturning. The accident occurred about a mile north of Gray Court on Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.
1 dead in crash on Geer Hwy. in Greenville Co.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
Police in North Carolina tourist town reveal worsening violent crime stats following Fox News report
City police in Asheville, North Carolina, recently released new statistics that show rising violent crime trends in the Democrat-led tourist town have continued, increasing 34% year-to-date compared to last year and 29% over 2020. "The Asheville Police Department takes this very, very seriously," Capt. Joe Silberman of the Asheville Police...
