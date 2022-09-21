ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville's Walk to End Alzheimer's happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening this weekend in Greenville. It will be located at Fluor Field in Greenville’s West End Saturday morning, Oct. 1. Organizers say more than 600 communities hold walks each year. They also say the Walk to End Alzheimer's is...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on I-385S

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays in Laurens County on I-385. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385S one mile north of Exit 16 to 101 Woodruff and Gray Court.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
Health
City
Greenville, SC
wspa.com

Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Missing South Carolina teen found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes at Greenville Downtown Airport, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A plane crashed at the Greenville Downtown Airport Saturday morning, according to Robert Hoover, Public Relations Director for Greenville Downtown Airport. Hoover said the crash was due to pilot error. No injuries were reported. According to Hoover, the landing gear was damaged in the crash. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Driver killed in midnight accident near Gray Court

A single-vehicle accident on Old Laurens Road near Gray Court claimed the life of the driver around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Ford Escape was killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking two signs, a tree and overturning. The accident occurred about a mile north of Gray Court on Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.
GRAY COURT, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
GAFFNEY, SC

