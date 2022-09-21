A single-vehicle accident on Old Laurens Road near Gray Court claimed the life of the driver around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Ford Escape was killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking two signs, a tree and overturning. The accident occurred about a mile north of Gray Court on Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.

GRAY COURT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO