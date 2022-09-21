Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Riley County Arrest Report September 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RONALD DARIUS SAUNDERS, 22, Leawood, Aggravated domestic battery, choke in rude manner; family member/dating relationship; failure to appear, violate protection order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $16,000.
Police release cause of death of man found in Salina backyard
Authorities investigating the cause of death of a Salina man whose body was found in a central Salina backyard say Adam Guzman died of an accidental overdose, according to a media release from the Salina Police Department. Guzman's body was found in the backyard of a residence in the 900...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
RCPD: Facebook scam cost woman $660
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam on Manhattan. Just after 6p.m. Friday. officers filed a report for fraud in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 22-year-old woman reported she was scammed through Facebook and sent $660 to an unknown suspect and...
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Suspect accused of assault on Kan. officer during shooting arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched report of shooting in the 3800 Block of SW South Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. At the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound , who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Salina
A Salina man was not injured early Sunday morning when his SUV was shot at while he was sitting inside. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Osage Avenue when two black Chevrolet Impalas turned west off of Broadway Boulevard onto Franklin Street. The two vehicles slowed down as they approached his residence. Then he heard what sounded to be a gunshot and the rear window of his 2007 GMC Yukon shattered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Man guilty of killing KC attorney who won judgement against him
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting and killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a multi-million judgment against him in a civil lawsuit. A Jackson County jury deliberated about two hours before finding David Jungerman, of Raytown, guilty of first-degree murder and...
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina
SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Police: NE Kansas man jailed for driving stolen rental pickup
SALINA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a northeast Kansas man after an incident in Salina. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
Manhattan woman dies after 2-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday
MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
