ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 26

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RONALD DARIUS SAUNDERS, 22, Leawood, Aggravated domestic battery, choke in rude manner; family member/dating relationship; failure to appear, violate protection order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $16,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Dorado, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Riley County, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Facebook scam cost woman $660

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam on Manhattan. Just after 6p.m. Friday. officers filed a report for fraud in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 22-year-old woman reported she was scammed through Facebook and sent $660 to an unknown suspect and...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Prison#Violent Crime#Kdoc
Little Apple Post

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Salina

A Salina man was not injured early Sunday morning when his SUV was shot at while he was sitting inside. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Osage Avenue when two black Chevrolet Impalas turned west off of Broadway Boulevard onto Franklin Street. The two vehicles slowed down as they approached his residence. Then he heard what sounded to be a gunshot and the rear window of his 2007 GMC Yukon shattered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Little Apple Post

Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Little Apple Post

Police: NE Kansas man jailed for driving stolen rental pickup

SALINA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a northeast Kansas man after an incident in Salina. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
NEWTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday

MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy