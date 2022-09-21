ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
