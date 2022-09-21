Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
Emporia State faculty waits for answers after firing of tenured professors
EMPORIA — Faculty leaders at Emporia State University are alarmed by their administration’s lack of clear direction following the sudden layoffs of 33 professors last week. Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.
