Astronomy

The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Universe Today

The Webb Image you’ve Been Waiting For: the Orion Nebula

This is it, folks. Feast your eyes! It’s what we’ve been training for—seeing the James Webb Space Telescope’s first detailed view of the Orion Nebula! JWST’s NIRCam gazed at this starbirth nursery and revealed incredible details hidden from view by gas and dust clouds. The...
BGR.com

James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before

NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
Space.com

How big is the asteroid threat, really?

NASA is testing out planetary defense technology, but don't worry — it's not because of an imminent threat. Is our solar system really a shooting gallery, with Earth as a target for asteroids?. As humanity prepares for its first-ever planetary defense practice mission, NASA officials recently reassured Earthlings that...
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Universe Today

Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole

In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
