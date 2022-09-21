Read full article on original website
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Universe Today
The Webb Image you’ve Been Waiting For: the Orion Nebula
This is it, folks. Feast your eyes! It’s what we’ve been training for—seeing the James Webb Space Telescope’s first detailed view of the Orion Nebula! JWST’s NIRCam gazed at this starbirth nursery and revealed incredible details hidden from view by gas and dust clouds. The...
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before
NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
How big is the asteroid threat, really?
NASA is testing out planetary defense technology, but don't worry — it's not because of an imminent threat. Is our solar system really a shooting gallery, with Earth as a target for asteroids?. As humanity prepares for its first-ever planetary defense practice mission, NASA officials recently reassured Earthlings that...
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
natureworldnews.com
Lonsdaleite: Evidence Shows Fallen Space Diamond May be from a Dead Planet Light Years Away
Lonsdaleite, also called as the "Hexagonal Diamond," likely originated within a long dead planet located light years away from Earth. According to a new study, scientists claimed to have figured out why the ultra-hard space diamond was found inside a rare type of meteorite several decades ago. If confirmed, the...
The Strange, Cigar-Shaped Asteroid That Had Astronomers Fascinated
Astronomers believe the object, dubbed 'Oumuamua, came from the general direction of the Lyra constellation
Jupiter to reach closest point to Earth in 60 years while in opposition: Here’s when to catch rare moment
For the first time in nearly 60 years, Jupiter will be as close to Earth as possible on Monday.
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
James Webb image captures Neptune's rings in striking detail
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has released its first image of Neptune, according to a statement by NASA published on Wednesday. The spectacular image has captured the clearest view of this distant planet in more than 30 years. A view of Neptune's rings. Most notable in Webb’s new image...
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole
In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
