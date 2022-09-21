Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
NFT-focused Fund Finds Parallels to Traditional Venture Investing
Blockworks exclusive: Spencer Ventures raised $4.5 million earmarked for NFT investing in the bear market. Spencer Ventures, a crypto fund focused solely on NFTs, has decided to come out of stealth mode after receiving a multi-million dollar check from a family office with $10 billion in assets under management. Blockworks...
blockworks.co
Fixed-income Hungry Institutions’ Next Play Is Likely Ether
Regulatory and withdrawal risks could slow mass adoption of ether for some large allocators. The staking yields investors can now earn from ether is poised to bring in big-time institutional capital, according to industry participants. But regulatory and custodial risks remain high hurdles. Ethereum successfully carried out its long-awaited transition...
blockworks.co
Kado Brings Fiat On/Off Ramp to Cosmos
Ex-Terra project allows users to convert between fiat currency and digital assets in a single transaction. Web3 payments infrastructure company Kado is launching on-/off-ramp services with the Cosmos IBC, Avalanche, Solana, Ethereum and Axelar. The company’s on-/off-ramp services are integrated with the US’ Automated Clearing House (ACH), Wire Transfer, Visa...
Comments / 0