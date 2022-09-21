ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Anacortes man arrested & jailed on multiple felony charges

Anacortes Police arrested and charged a local man with multiple felonies after discovering three handguns, numerous pills along with white powder-like substances in his backpack. Police officers arrested a 37-year-old Anacortes man on Friday, Sept. 16, and later submitted charging documents for violation of a no-contact order (domestic violence), three...
ANACORTES, WA
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Blaine police searching for person of interest

Blaine Police Department (BPD) is asking any residents who recognize the individual in the photo to call 911. On its social media, BPD released a photo of an individual in a hoodie with the hood up and a four-legged animal on the front. The individual also appears to be holding a phone and wearing a baseball cap under their hood in the low-quality image.
BLAINE, WA
Public Safety
Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
CUSTER, WA
Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
EVERETT, WA
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA

