Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
Transient man who stabbed a man in downtown Bellingham sent to prison
The man stabbed the victim because the victim was cooperating with law enforcement, court records show.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
KATU.com
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
MyNorthwest.com
Bellingham cop-car vandal held 8 arrest warrants before latest conflict with police
Bellingham Police Department (BPD) reported two officers escaped serious injury over the weekend when someone hurled a railroad tie, weighing approximately 25 pounds, at the windshield of their patrol car. “Now, the crazy part of the story, Jason, is that he threw this railroad tie at a car and he...
anacortesnow.com
Anacortes man arrested & jailed on multiple felony charges
Anacortes Police arrested and charged a local man with multiple felonies after discovering three handguns, numerous pills along with white powder-like substances in his backpack. Police officers arrested a 37-year-old Anacortes man on Friday, Sept. 16, and later submitted charging documents for violation of a no-contact order (domestic violence), three...
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine police searching for person of interest
Blaine Police Department (BPD) is asking any residents who recognize the individual in the photo to call 911. On its social media, BPD released a photo of an individual in a hoodie with the hood up and a four-legged animal on the front. The individual also appears to be holding a phone and wearing a baseball cap under their hood in the low-quality image.
Bolt Creek Fire containment drops to 7%; evacuation levels updated
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect Monday from noon till 7 p.m. Fire officials say the biggest concern are the humidity levels, which continue to drop. Over 150 firefighters...
whatcom-news.com
Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
q13fox.com
Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
KING-5
New details on Tuesday morning's police activity in Snohomish County
A suspect allegedly shot at WSP troopers, then barricaded himself in his car following an attempted traffic stop. The standoff caused part of SR 9 to be shut down.
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st
DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
Comments / 4