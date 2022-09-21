Read full article on original website
Manuel Pina
4d ago
Also happens to Court Appointed Lawyers visiting clients with the same mental health issues! Send to Bridgewater State
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
NECN
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer
A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment
BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
whdh.com
BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury
"This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer." A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said. The...
Amanda Dabrowski murder: Results of mental health exam of man charged expected soon
WORCESTER, Mass. — The murder trial of the man accused in the 2019 killing of Amanda Dabrowski is inching toward a December trial. But before the trial of Carlos Asencio is scheduled to begin, the lengthy examination of his mental health by his defense team is expected to be completed, as Asencio prepares to present an insanity defense in the murder.
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calls for change in Mass. prisons
The father of a Massachusetts correction officer — who was attacked last month and remains on life support — is pushing for lawmakers to create safer working conditions for correction officers across the state. Correction officer Matthew Tidman, 36, was attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
Luis Santana arrested in connection with Thursday shooting in Lawrence
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Lawrence Thursday morning that injured two, police said. Luis Santana, 46, of Lawrence was arrested following an investigation into the shooting, which took place in the woods behind Manchester Street Park near the Lawrence and Metheun line, the Lawrence Police Department said.
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
Arrest made in connection with shooting incident near Lawrence city line
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting incident that left three people hospitalized Thursday morning, including two gunshot victims, according to authorities. 46-year-old Luis Santana has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault...
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
Wild scene in Foxboro as man tries to steal a catalytic converter from a car outside a 99 Restaurant
FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro Police say they’re searching for the individuals who stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside the 99 Restaurant off Route 140 Saturday night. Police say the suspects also struck another parked car several times before taking off. “So I brought out an...
21-year-old woman from Lawrence killed in North Andover collision
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An early morning head-on collision in North Andover killed a young woman from Lawrence and injured several other people. The crash happened near 1800 Great Pond Road at around 7:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy pickup truck collided with a Honda Pilot. The 21-year-old woman...
Providence DPW worker accused of dealing drugs placed on leave
The Providence DPW employee arrested last week for reportedly dealing drugs while on the job was caught red-handed by detectives, according to court documents.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28. Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the...
whdh.com
Police arrest rideshare driver linked to 5 other incidents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park this morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents dating back to 2017. Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for...
