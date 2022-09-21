ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Manuel Pina
4d ago

Also happens to Court Appointed Lawyers visiting clients with the same mental health issues! Send to Bridgewater State

NECN

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer

A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment

BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
whdh.com

BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
Boston

Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury

"This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer." A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said. The...
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
whdh.com

Police arrest rideshare driver linked to 5 other incidents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park this morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents dating back to 2017. Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for...
