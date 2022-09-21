Read full article on original website
Grounded Review - Mountains Out Of Molehills
The survival-crafting genre is famous for a few things: steep learning curves, a bit of jank in its systems, and a sense of seriousness that, to be fair, is to be expected in an experience that starts you off hungry, thirsty, cold, and defenseless. Obsidian's Grounded, launching into its 1.0 state after two years in Xbox Game Preview, delightfully rejects these tropes, by and large. Instead, it takes the best bits of these games, polishes them, and offers a childlike spin, giving it all a charming sense of place and a unique point of view.
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
EA And Omega Force's Wild Hearts Being Revealed Wednesday
Electronic Arts and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force will be revealing the debut trailer for Wild Hearts, an action-oriented hunting game taking place in feudal Japan, on September 28 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. On YouTube, the trailer’s description reads, “Prepare for an epic adventure set in...
Black Witchcraft
Black Witchcraft
PUBG Mobile Announces New Fog Of War Anti-Cheat System With Live Action Trailer
PUBG Mobile has announced its new anti-cheat system, Fog of War. This new system will combat cheaters using wallhacks, and it has already seen a 50% decrease in cheating during its testing phase. The newly placed system limits the information a player receives in-game to reduce their field of view...
It's Jeff Infinity Comic #16 - Return of the Jeff-Verse
Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K.! Jeff returns to the same toy store (now in disguise) to take down the big-headed baddie behind the Jeff merch!
The Last Of Us HBO Max Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here
Fans of the video game The Last of Us will be pleasantly pleased, as the first teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO Max TV series has arrived. Set to the song "Alone and Forsaken" by Hank Williams, the first look at the show delivers the high tension and horror you've come to expect from the series. Take a look at the almost two-minute-long teaser below.
Wega: Lost in the Outer Reaches
Wega: Lost in the Outer Reaches
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
HBO Max's The Last of Us Trailer Breakdown
The first teaser trailer for HBO Max's The Last of US upcoming TV show, based on the best-selling video game, has arrived. Until now, we've only seen a handful of stills, but now we get our first look at Joel (Pedro Pascal) Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and even a Clicker making some noise and giving us a nice jump scare at the end.
Unannounced Silent Hill Game, The Short Message, Gets A Rating
A new Silent Hill game might be on the way, according to a Korean rating that has appeared online. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated Silent Hill: The Short Message, with the publisher for this title being listed as Uniana. According to Gematsu, Uniana regularly publishes...
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore
Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Move Over, Dark Souls: The From Software Title Inspiring A New Wave Of Games Is King's Field
Few games are as influential to the modern gaming world as King's Field, From Software's 1994 PlayStation 1 dungeon crawler. Almost every game in From Software's catalog owes something to King's Field. The studio iterated on King's Field's dark fantasy setting, unrelenting difficulty, and hands-off storytelling until eventually spawning Demon's Souls and, most recently, Elden Ring. Without King's Field, there is no Armored Core, Sekiro, or any of the vast swathes of games from other studios inspired by From Software's now-prolific catalog.
