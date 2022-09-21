ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

USC vs. Oregon State football: Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch receive media praise after Trojans' 17-14 win

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was just 16-of-36 passing for 180 yards and one touchdown. Pitt transfer and Trojans star wide receiver Jordan Addison was mostly shut down, catching three passes for 42 yards and one touchdowns. Running back Travis Dye, an Oregon transfer, ran 19 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. However, it was the defense that ruine Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan's night. Grinch's unit forced four interceptions on the evening, including a game-sealing pick for USC with just 35 seconds left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated

We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Defensive Points + MVP's: USC Trojans

Back by popular demand, the Defensive Points and MVP's is our weekly statistical look at the Oregon State Beavers weekly defensive performance. Each week we will also celebrate the top performers at each position. This week the Beavers took on one of the top offensive teams in the country in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon continues rise in AP Poll after road win against Washington State

Oregon's comeback win over Washington State on Saturday boosted their AP Poll rankings, jumping from No. 15 to No. 13 this week. The move may be smaller than last week, but Oregon's continued success leads them into a three-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Georgia. A dramatic, come from behind, 44-41, win by Oregon capped off an impressive offensive performance.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Jordan James scores first career TD, four true frosh play in Pullman

An Oregon true freshman found the end zone for the first time in 2022 in Saturday's win in Pullman. Running back Jordan James reached his first collegiate pay dirt on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cut into the Cougar lead. James' one-yard score was one of four fourth quarter touchdowns in the team's miraculous end-of-game rally which resulted in a 44-41 road escape from Martin Stadium.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Postgame Notes and Quotes: UCLA vs. Colorado

Here are some notable stats from UCLA's 45-17 win at Colorado as well as postgame quotes from head coach Chip Kelly and a few players. -- UCLA is now 13-5 all-time over Colorado. This was the Bruins first win in Boulder since 2014. -- With this win, UCLA has won...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC safety Anthony Beavers Jr. taking advantage of increased opportunity

Anthony Beavers Jr. was inspired by the moment. Three of USC's defensive leaders — Eric Gentry, Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu — gathered the second-team defense for a pep talk. USC had called a timeout with the reserves facing a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes against Fresno State. Gentry, Lee and Tuipulotu had been removed from the game, but their night wasn't through. They wanted one more thing. They wanted the reserves to make a stop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
