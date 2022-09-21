Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Magnolia Manor’s New Look
Magnolia Manor, a historic mansion on the Tred Avon River, is currently undergoing an interior redesign with the help of local Easton business, Bountiful Home. Carol Wheeler, lead Interior Designer, has taken on the project, focusing on the living room, the screened porch, and the outside patio. These spaces have been redecorated with new furniture and accents that reflect and highlight Magnolia Manor’s historical architectural character.
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
WMDT.com
OP Aquatics donates to Worcester Co. Humane Society
BERLIN, Md. – The Ocean Pines Aquatics recently presented a $1,550 check to the Worcester County Humane Society. Proceeds were raised during the annual Doggie Swim event. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County
SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
WMDT.com
The 45th J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam bake returns
CRISFIELD, Md. – A delicious seafood-inspired event is making its return this Wednesday, September 28th in Crisfield. However, it’s not just about the food, it’s a ‘political who’s who’ for Maryland’s lawmakers. The 45th J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam bake returns, bringing...
Cape Gazette
15 POWDER HORN LANE #12516-COLONIAL EAST Mhp
15 Powder Horn Lane #12516, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-Colonial East Mhp ~ This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan, is located in a wonderful community convenient to everything - movies, restaurants, outlets, groceries and a water park. Better yet just a few miles from our wonderful beaches! Between 2018 and 2019, it was majorly renovated to include a new A-frame roof, gutters, vinyl siding, skirting, insulation, vapor barrier, new PEX plumbing, toilets, bathroom fixtures, and electric panel box. Also replaced the water heater, the furnace and installed a 3 ton Carrier AC unit. Add to that the gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Did I mention all new windows and doors ? The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk in-closet. Beside the kitchen is a dining room, plus there is a living room and additional area that could be used as a den or office. There is also a stick-built shed that matches the house. What are you waiting for - come see this home and make it yours.
WMDT.com
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
Wbaltv.com
Canton corner bar Looney's Pub to get new owner, concept
Looney's Pub, a Canton corner bar that has attracted sports fanatics and St. Patrick Day revelers for 29 years, may be getting a new owner -- and a familiar one, at that. The popular watering hole on O'Donnell Square is heading to the city liquor board on Thursday for approval to transfer the bar's ownership and liquor license and continue its live entertainment and outdoor table service.
Ocean City Today
West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning
The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
The Dispatch
Traffic Signal To Be Installed at Route 113 Intersection In Berlin
BERLIN– Installation of a stoplight at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street is expected to begin next month. Sen. Mary Beth Carozza confirmed Friday that Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) crews were expected to being installation of a traffic signal at the South MainStreet (Route 818) and Route 113 intersection next month.
Cape Gazette
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
organicspamagazine.com
Where to Go Next? Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland
Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm where leaves rustling in the wind and the water's constant flow are the only things competing for your attention. Welcome to Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, the premier resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set just off the Chesapeake...
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Firefly festival attendees in Dover asked to take shelter, leave campgrounds due to severe weather
DOVER, DEL. – Attendees of the Firefly music festival in Dover are being told to leave the fairgrounds and take shelter in a vehicle, as a severe weather warning has been issued in the area. The message was sent by the Firefly Festival’s official Twitter account as well as...
Cape Gazette
Firefighters battle camper blaze near Lewes
Firefighters from Lewes battled a camper fire Sept. 22 that extended to a home. The blaze was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Dove Knoll Drive, east of Movies at Midway. When firefighters arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames in a driveway adjacent to a home. The blaze also caused damage to the homes on either side of the driveway.
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
talbotspy.org
Spy Report: Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse
Joined by local organizations, town officials and scores of spectators on Saturday, September 24, 2022, the marching bands of Easton High, Easton Middle School and Cambridge South Dorchester High made their way from Moton Park, up Glenwood Ave. and down Washington St. to join fellow citizens in the celebration of Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse.
