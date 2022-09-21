ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave out against USC

Oregon State enters its home game against No. 7 USC without star tight end Luke Musgrave. Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that Musgrave is out against the Trojans, with Saturday’s matchup not the only one he is set to miss. Musgrave was injured in the Sept. 10 win over Fresno State and did not play last week against Montana State.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

For the first time since the 2018 season, the Oregon Ducks will square off with a ranked foe from inside Autzen Stadium. No. 12 BYU comes to town and faces off against No. 25 ranked Oregon on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast by FOX. Who wins? What are the major storylines of this time?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

The Oregon Ducks hit the road ranked No. 15 in the country and will open up Pac-12 Play against a foe that's given them fits for the last few years. The Ducks take on undefeated Washington State (3-0) at 1 p.m. and the game is on FOX. "We're looking forward...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

USC offensive line excited, focused ahead of trip to Oregon State

This one is personal for USC's offensive linemen. They have probably had Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State circled on their calendar since before the season. It’s hard to forget losing by more than two touchdowns in the Coliseum in front of 51,564 people in attendance almost a year ago to the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musco Lighting#Athletics#College Football#Art#West Side#American Football#Osu#Metal Halide
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead

Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon

COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
COBURG, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

The Siletz is hot!

In the early morning mist on the Siletz river dozens of small fishing boats glide quietly past each other. The boat’s passengers seek the prize of all fishermen; salmon. And they are finding them. Trolling slowly, dangling shiny flashers and succulent shrimp or deceptive lures, the anglers hope to strike silver and bring home not only dinner but bragging rights.
SILETZ, OR
Woodburn Independent

Hwy. 551 closed north of Hubbard

Public Safety crews are responding to a serious crash that has closed Hwy. 551Oregon Department of Transportation reports late Friday afternoon that a serious crash has closed Hwy. 551 between Hwy. 99E and Ehlen Road. The closure may last several hours. Please use another route and drive with caution. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play

Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
FLORENCE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy