Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave out against USC
Oregon State enters its home game against No. 7 USC without star tight end Luke Musgrave. Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that Musgrave is out against the Trojans, with Saturday’s matchup not the only one he is set to miss. Musgrave was injured in the Sept. 10 win over Fresno State and did not play last week against Montana State.
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
For the first time since the 2018 season, the Oregon Ducks will square off with a ranked foe from inside Autzen Stadium. No. 12 BYU comes to town and faces off against No. 25 ranked Oregon on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast by FOX. Who wins? What are the major storylines of this time?
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks hit the road ranked No. 15 in the country and will open up Pac-12 Play against a foe that's given them fits for the last few years. The Ducks take on undefeated Washington State (3-0) at 1 p.m. and the game is on FOX. "We're looking forward...
USC offensive line excited, focused ahead of trip to Oregon State
This one is personal for USC's offensive linemen. They have probably had Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State circled on their calendar since before the season. It’s hard to forget losing by more than two touchdowns in the Coliseum in front of 51,564 people in attendance almost a year ago to the day.
What They're Saying: USC head coach Lincoln Riley on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Reser Stadium this week for a matchup against No. 7...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 5A matchups
Week 4 of Class 5A football in Oregon comes with a couple of big matchups, with Bend vs. Canby a potential playoff preview and Summit vs. Wilsonville on Saturday a possible spoiler for the state championship game. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives details into Oregon's prep for Washington State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gave insight into the team's prep for this weekend's road game at undefeated Washington State, what the Ducks are going to face in Pullman, and the challenges the Ducks will face when they take on the Cougars. How are the Ducks responding?. Sign up for...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead
Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
The Siletz is hot!
In the early morning mist on the Siletz river dozens of small fishing boats glide quietly past each other. The boat’s passengers seek the prize of all fishermen; salmon. And they are finding them. Trolling slowly, dangling shiny flashers and succulent shrimp or deceptive lures, the anglers hope to strike silver and bring home not only dinner but bragging rights.
Plane crash site near Mount Jefferson found, 1 dead: United States Coast Guard
A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has gone missing, United States Coast Guard said.
Hwy. 551 closed north of Hubbard
Public Safety crews are responding to a serious crash that has closed Hwy. 551Oregon Department of Transportation reports late Friday afternoon that a serious crash has closed Hwy. 551 between Hwy. 99E and Ehlen Road. The closure may last several hours. Please use another route and drive with caution. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
