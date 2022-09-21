Read full article on original website
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
U.S. Dollar Strength Creating 'Untenable' Situation That Risks Financial Crisis -Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high Monday as the pound...
Marketmind: Pounded
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sterling's freefall extended to new lows on Monday as investors emphatically reject British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's programme of subsidies and unfunded tax cuts. The pound, the most liquid method for betting against the programme's success,...
Chip Designer Arm Appoints Splunk's Jason Child as CFO
(Reuters) -Britain's Arm Ltd said on Monday it had appointed Splunk Inc's Jason Child as its new chief financial officer, as the chip designer prepares for a public listing. Masayoshi Son, the founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp, said in June the conglomerate was most likely to list Arm on Nasdaq and that there were requests to list the company in London.
U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
MONTREAL/CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing (BA.N) to Airbus (AIR.PA).
N.Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead of U.S. VP Harris Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it...
Europe's STOXX 600 Climbs 1% After Three-Day Selloff; Nexi Shines
(Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index rose on Tuesday, led by automakers and travel stocks following a three-day selloff triggered by global recession fears, while Italian payments group Nexi topped the benchmark index on a strong business outlook. The continent-wide index was up 1.2%. The index lost 4.8% in the...
Colombia Gov't Agrees to Ease Tax Changes to Oil, Mining
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government agreed on Monday to modify a tax reform proposal under debate in congress and continue to allow oil and mining companies to deduct royalty payments from their taxes in the wake of a wave of industry criticism. The government has agreed to back continued royalty...
U.S. VP Harris Pledges to Consult S.Korea Over EV Subsidy Concerns
TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told South Korea's prime minister on Tuesday that Washington will work to address Seoul's concerns over recently enacted electric vehicle (EV) subsidies that could disadvantage Asian automakers. The $430 billion "Inflation Reduction Act" bill enacted in August includes a host of U.S. President...
Sri Lanka Looks to Revive Free Trade Deal With Singapore
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will step up efforts to revive a stalled free trade pact with Singapore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the city state's premier on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. The leader of the crisis-hit Indian Ocean nation met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in...
Futures bounce after brutal Wall Street selloff
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped about 1% on Tuesday, following a bruising selloff over the last few sessions on rate-hike induced recession fears that confirmed the Dow (.DJI) has been in a bear market for most of this year.
India's Adani Group to Invest Over $100 Billion in Next Decade
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business, its Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate accelerates an already aggressive expansion plan. After founding the group in 1988 as a commodities...
Ukraine Refugees Push German Population to All-Time High
BERLIN (Reuters) - Refugees arriving from Ukraine have helped drive Germany's population to its highest level, the Federal Statistical Office said, with more than 84 million people now living in the European Union's most populous country. Germany has one of the world's lowest fertility rates and by some measures its...
Japanese Former Leader Abe Honored at Divisive State Funeral
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's assassinated hawkish former leader, Shinzo Abe, was given a rare state funeral Tuesday that was full of military pomp and surrounded by throngs of mourners as well as by widespread protests, with thousands taking to the streets in opposition. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the...
Russia’s Global Standing Sinks Amid Ukraine War
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.
Syria, North Korea Take Swipes at West as UN Assembly Ends
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Some of the West's fiercest critics made their cases in the closing hours of the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, as Syria and North Korea on Monday accused the United States and its allies of trying to impose their will on the world.
Pressing Priority in Ukraine Is to Facilitate Peace Talks, China Says
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the "crisis" in Ukraine, its foreign minister Wang Yi told the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, adding that the pressing priority was to facilitate peace talks. "The fundamental solution is to address the legitimate security concerns...
