(Reuters) -Britain's Arm Ltd said on Monday it had appointed Splunk Inc's Jason Child as its new chief financial officer, as the chip designer prepares for a public listing. Masayoshi Son, the founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp, said in June the conglomerate was most likely to list Arm on Nasdaq and that there were requests to list the company in London.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO